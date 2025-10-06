HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Meet Ali Fazal's First Crush

Meet Ali Fazal's First Crush

October 06, 2025 15:41 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal/Instagram

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their wedding anniversary over the weekend, and invited their friends over for a party.

'Happy anniversary @alifazal9! Life is better with you, in every way. Mr Ali posting with his brand new wife and his first crush in the last image,' Richa writes.

Yes, scroll down to see who Ali's first crush is!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal/Instagram

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan also celebrate four years together just a few days ago.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal/Instagram

'What an epic night it was... only those we loved were requested (barring one friend whose missing invite is a mystery), only those who loved us came. They really must have loved us because it was in Byculla,' Richa wrote.

So those who loved the couple include Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta and Renuka Shahane.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal/Instagram

Richa plugs in a special request:

'Please watch Homebound in the cinemas.
Please watch Jolly LLB in the cinemas.
Please watch Songs of Paradise on Amazon Prime Video.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal/Instagram

With her Masaan co-star Vicky Kaushal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal/Instagram

Mini Mathur, seen here with Kabir Khan and the hosts, writes, 'Happy anniversary my dearest duo!! This was one fun and beautiful wedding with epic speeches, dancing and madness!!! I also look like i swallowed everyone's share of that delicious khana.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal/Instagram

Manoj Bajpayee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal/Instagram

Shweta Tripathi, seen here with Neeraj Ghaywan, gives a shoutout to the couple: 'We love you!! Thank you getting married and giving us Baby Zunns.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal/Instagram

Richa with Actress Miranda Davidson.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal/Instagram

Film Editor-Director Kent Bassett and Girls With Be Girls Director Shuchi Talati.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal/Instagram

Vishal Bhardwaj.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal/Instagram

Subhash Kapoor with his partner Dimple Kharbanda.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal/Instagram

And that's Ali's first crush: Tabu.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

