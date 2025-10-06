Meet Ali Fazal's First Crush

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal celebrated their wedding anniversary over the weekend, and invited their friends over for a party.
'Happy anniversary @alifazal9! Life is better with you, in every way. Mr Ali posting with his brand new wife and his first crush in the last image,' Richa writes.
Yes, scroll down to see who Ali's first crush is!
Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan also celebrate four years together just a few days ago.
'What an epic night it was... only those we loved were requested (barring one friend whose missing invite is a mystery), only those who loved us came. They really must have loved us because it was in Byculla,' Richa wrote.
So those who loved the couple include Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta and Renuka Shahane.
Richa plugs in a special request:
'Please watch Homebound in the cinemas.
Please watch Jolly LLB in the cinemas.
Please watch Songs of Paradise on Amazon Prime Video.'
With her Masaan co-star Vicky Kaushal.
Mini Mathur, seen here with Kabir Khan and the hosts, writes, 'Happy anniversary my dearest duo!! This was one fun and beautiful wedding with epic speeches, dancing and madness!!! I also look like i swallowed everyone's share of that delicious khana.'
Manoj Bajpayee.
Shweta Tripathi, seen here with Neeraj Ghaywan, gives a shoutout to the couple: 'We love you!! Thank you getting married and giving us Baby Zunns.'
Richa with Actress Miranda Davidson.
Film Editor-Director Kent Bassett and Girls With Be Girls Director Shuchi Talati.
Vishal Bhardwaj.
Subhash Kapoor with his partner Dimple Kharbanda.
And that's Ali's first crush: Tabu.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff