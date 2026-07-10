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Medha Shankr, Aryan Khan Party With Raghav Juyal

By REDIFF MOVIES July 10, 2026 15:25 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Actor Raghav Juyal mixed business with pleasure, as he celebrated his 35th birthday with politician Asif Bhamla, whose birthday falls on the same day, July 10. Juyal has been actively involved in the latter's Bhamla Foundation, where they engage in social and environmental work.

Juyal used the occasion to promote his forthcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai, co-starring Nani, which releases on August 21.

A look at the guests at the duo's birthday party.

Key Points

  • Raghav Juyal brings in his 35th birthday with friends.
  • The Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer released on the same day.
  • The film stars Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika N M, Barkha Singh, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhathena, Niki Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tina Desai.
 

Medha Shankr

12th Fail Actor Medha Shankr, stunning in shimmer.

 

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra prefers a casual look.

 

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill.

 

Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila.

 

Watch: Aryan Khan, Anu Malik, Badshah At The Birthday Party

Aryan Khan forged a friendship with Raghav after he directed the actor in the Netflix series, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

 

 

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar.

 

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel.

 

Mona Singh

Mona Singh.

 

Sonali Kulkarni

Sonali Kulkarni.

 

Neil Nitin Mukesh with his wife Rukmini Sahay

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay.

 

Shekhar Suman with wife Alka Suman

Alka and Shekhar Suman.

 

Ravie Dubey with Sargun Mehta

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

 

Arjun Bijlaini with wife Neha Swami

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami.

 

Remo D'Souza with wife Lizelle

Lizelle and Remo D'Souza.

 

Rakesh Bedi with wife Aradhana Bedi and daughter Ritika Bedi

Rakesh Bedi with wife Aradhana and daughter Ritika.

 

Ira Dubey and Nupur Shikhare

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare.

 

Asif Bhamla and Raghav Juyal

Asif Bhamla and Raghav Juyal cut their birthday cakes.

 

Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan.

 

Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh.

 

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly.

 

Akanksha Malhotra

Akanksha Malhotra.

 

Shaan

Shaan.

 

Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor.

 

Terrence Lewis

Terrence Lewis.

 

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal.

 

Sulaiman Merchant

Sulaiman Merchant.

 

Abhimanyu

Abhimanyu.

 

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui.

 

Abhay Verma

Abhay Verma.

 

Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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