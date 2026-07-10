Medha Shankr, Aryan Khan Party With Raghav Juyal

Actor Raghav Juyal mixed business with pleasure, as he celebrated his 35th birthday with politician Asif Bhamla, whose birthday falls on the same day, July 10. Juyal has been actively involved in the latter's Bhamla Foundation, where they engage in social and environmental work.

Juyal used the occasion to promote his forthcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai, co-starring Nani, which releases on August 21.

A look at the guests at the duo's birthday party.

Key Points Raghav Juyal brings in his 35th birthday with friends.

The Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer released on the same day.

The film stars Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika N M, Barkha Singh, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhathena, Niki Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tina Desai.

12th Fail Actor Medha Shankr, stunning in shimmer.

Sanya Malhotra prefers a casual look.

Shehnaaz Gill.

Kusha Kapila.

Watch: Aryan Khan, Anu Malik, Badshah At The Birthday Party

Aryan Khan forged a friendship with Raghav after he directed the actor in the Netflix series, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

Saiee Manjrekar.

Ameesha Patel.

Mona Singh.

Sonali Kulkarni.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay.

Alka and Shekhar Suman.

Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami.

Lizelle and Remo D'Souza.

Rakesh Bedi with wife Aradhana and daughter Ritika.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare.

Asif Bhamla and Raghav Juyal cut their birthday cakes.

Sunidhi Chauhan.

Barkha Singh.

Rupali Ganguly.

Akanksha Malhotra.

Shaan.

Sanjay Kapoor.

Terrence Lewis.

Ali Fazal.

Sulaiman Merchant.

Abhimanyu.

Munawar Faruqui.

Abhay Verma.

Shiv Thakare.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff