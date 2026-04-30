May's OTT Line-Up Includes Dhurandhar 2

Despite the ongoing IPL season, May is set to deliver a diverse array of series and movies on OTT platforms.

Key Points May brings a robust lineup of new web series and Bollywood film premieres to OTT platforms, despite the IPL season.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release on May 14.

Netflix's Glory features Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu as boxers in a Haryana-set family drama.

Priyanka Chopra returns in Citadel S2 on Amazon Prime, an action thriller with a Russo Brothers touch.

Other notable releases include Lukkhe (Amazon Prime), The Kerala Story 2 (ZEE5), and Kartavya (Netflix) starring Saif Ali Khan.

The IPL season is on fire, but OTT has a lot more entertainment in store for all kinds of audiences this summer. Joginder Tuteja looks at the May releases on OTT.

Top Picks for Early May

Undekhi S4

Where to watch: Sony LIV

Release date: May 1

One of the most interesting web series on OTT, Undekhi moves into its fourth and final season. This time, the two protagonists Papaji (Harsh Chhaya) and Rinku paaji (Surya Sharma) take each other on, as the battle of supremacy takes a different dimension.

Glory

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: May 1

Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu play boxers in Glory, while Suvinder Vicky doubles up as the father and coach. Glory is set in Haryana, which has seen the emergence of many boxers in real life. Jannat Zubair and Ashutosh Rana play other key characters in this OTT series.

Sapne vs Everyone Season 2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 1

Prashant (Paramvir Singh Cheema) wants to become an actor while Jimmy (Ambrish Verma) wants to expand his real estate empire. The second season of Sapne Vs Everyone returns with higher stakes and deeper conflicts.

Citadel S2

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 6

Priyanka Chopra returns with the second season of her thriller series, Citadel, which promises plenty of action, as the spy operators face new threats from a global conspiracy.

Stanley Tucci leads the show, along with Richard Madden.

Lukkhe

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 8

Drugs, rap and rock-n-roll come together in Lukkhe, which seems like a trippy outing designed for youngsters. There is crime, music, action, thrills and drama in the series, which stars Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari, Lakshvir Singh Saran and Shivankit Singh Parihar along with rapper King making his screen debut.

Mid-May and Beyond

The Kerala Story 2

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: May 8

The second instalment of The Kerala Story could not cover the distance of its predecessor but as a standalone film, it managed to do decent business of around Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million). Starring newcomers, and built on the same theme as the first film, this Vipul Shah film is now arriving on the small screen.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: May 20

We have watched Jack Ryan movies earlier but the franchise started getting more global prominence only when John Krasinski stepped in as the lead in the OTT series. After four thrilling seasons, the latest instalment is a movie.

Expect fireworks all over again.

May's Mega Releases

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: May 14

IMAGE: Aditya Dhar directs Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditya Dhar/Instagram

According to some reports, Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge arrives on OTT on May 14.

The Aditya Dhar film, which also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt, is set to make big waves on the OTT platform just as it did in theatres.

Kartavya

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: May 15

Saif Ali Khan plays a police officer facing a moral dilemma to protect his family in the long-delayed OTT film Kartavya, directed by Pulkit (of Bhakshak fame). Rasika Duggal is the leading lady of the film, which also stars Sanjay Mishra and Zakir Hussain. Interestingly, the film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff