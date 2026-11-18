'Javed Akhtar is a businessman. Songs are sold in Bollywood; if he doesn't make such statements, who would buy his songs?'



IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana: Part 1.

Key Points Javed Akhtar views Lord Ram as a profound idea, a symbol of morality, and a way of life, rather than just a person.

He believes the essence of Ram is deeply ingrained in every Indian, regardless of religion.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Part 1 has received criticism despite strong box office earnings over the high usage of VFX and portrayal of Ravan.

Amid the criticism, movie legend Javed Akhtar recalled his lines from the song Pal Pal Hai Bhaari from Swades -- 'Mann se Ravan jo nikale, Ram uske mann mein hai,' saying that Lord Ram is a synonym of morality and a way of living.

'Ram is an idea. Ram is a morality'

While talking to the media, Javed Akhtar said, 'Ram is not just the matter of one person. Ram is an idea. Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain aesthetics. Certain morality. So when you look at it, understand it, and appreciate it on that scale, then somewhere, it will touch the heart.

'Every man in India has Ram in his blood, regardless of his religion. That is a truly beautiful thing. This is not one person. This is not someone you personify sometimes; he is much larger than that. This is a way of life,' Akhtar added .

The lyricist also revealed that he is yet to watch Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, but has heard positive reviews about it from his daughter, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

'My daughter watched it, and she is praising it,' Akhtar said.

'People like these would trade away their integrity...'

Javed Akhtar's views have not gone down well with All India Imam Association President Maulana Sajid Rashidi, who wants Akhtar to change his name to 'Ram Pal'.

In an interview to ANI, Rashidi states, 'Javed Akhtar is a businessman. Songs are sold in Bollywood; if he doesn't make such statements, who would buy his songs? I would like to point out that he has stated on public platforms many times that he is an atheist and does not believe in any religion...

'Yet, this same atheist is now showing such faith in Ram. So, I have a suggestion for him: Change your name from Javed Akhtar to Ram Pal. That would be fitting, and the 80 percent of the population who are Hindu might then accord you full respect and honour.

'You really ought to take a clear, straightforward stance so that the people on that side can truly respect you.

'The entire family is involved in the film industry; some are producers, some are writers, and some are lyricists. If they don't praise each other’s work, how will their business thrive? That is the crux of the matter.

'I am a Muslim, and I am proud of that. I am living a decent life. But in this country, you are trying to have a foot in both camps -- trying to straddle two boats at once. I don't think that is right... People like these are the kind who would trade away their integrity...'

Ramayana: Part 1 has crossed Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) worldwide.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff