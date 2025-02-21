HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Matt Damon In Nolan's Next, Odyssey

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 21, 2025 11:51 IST

IMAGE: Matt Damon in The Odyssey. Photograph: Kind courtesy Universal Pictures/Instagram

Christopher Nolan is busy with his next film.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, and his look has been already revealed.

Scheduled for a 2026 release, the period film is adapted from Homer's immortal Greek poem The Odyssey (external link) which tells the story of Odysseus who takes 10 years to return home after the Trojan War and encounters many, many challenges on the way.

The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o and Mia Goth.

You can read more about The Odyssey here (external link).

Hopefully, The Odyssey will be less complex than Tenet, the film Nolan made before the award-winning Oppenheimer, which was more straightfoward storytelling without the director's usual complexities embedded in the script.

 

REDIFF MOVIES
