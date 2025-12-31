'Amazing That People Protest Because Sunny Is Coming'

'I find it very strange that 16 years later, we are still facing something like this.'

Sunny Leone's proposed visit to Mathura has been cancelled following opposition from some organisations in the city.

The actress was reportedly scheduled to attend a private New Year event which has been called off after the protests.

Reacting on his wife's behalf, Sunny's husband Daniel Webber tells Subhash K Jha, "First off, it's not a New Year's show. Her New Year Eve's show is in Hyderabad. It's been publicised everywhere. She's had a show almost every day for the last five-six days."

Daniel feels the couple is needlessly made to prove their allegiance to India.

"Sunny and I are in India for 16 years. That is a good portion of our lives. We have been, I believe, good citizens. We've done plenty of good deeds from the goodness of our heart because we like to give back to a country that has given us so much. I find it amazing that there is still a group that protests that Sunny is coming somewhere."

Daniel feels Sunny's presence brings positivity.

"When she visits a city, it brings revenue and eyeballs. It brings entertainment, and we should celebrate that. I find it very strange that 16 years later, we are still facing something like this," he says.

Daniel hopes to be invited to Mathura some day.

"I hope they invite us back some day and realise that that was a wrong decision. But we will respect it and let them do what they want to do. We will go somewhere else and have great entertainment. They will enjoy it and we will all have a wonderful year."

