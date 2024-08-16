Mast Mast Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's that time of the week again when you test your inner filmi keeda with our fun, FUN Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Maa Tujhe Salaam B. Indian C. The Hero: Love Story of a Spy A. Maa Tujhe Salaam A. Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat B. Jawaani Jaaneman C. Freddy C. Freddy A. Vijaypath B. Veergati C. Ghatak C. Ghatak A. Brahmastra B. Uunchai C. Dhak Dhak A. Brahmastra A. Vansh B. Judaai C. Jaan B. Judaai A. Cargo B. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect C. Swades C. Swades A. Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin B. Sadak C. Junoon B. Sadak A. Murder Mubarak B. The Zoya Factor C. Merry Christmas C. Merry Christmas A. Jism B. Zameen C. Ajnabee A. Jism A. Yeh Dillagi B. Bekhudi C. Raju Chacha B. Bekhudi

