Mast Mast Bollywood Quiz

Mast Mast Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 16, 2024 09:45 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's that time of the week again when you test your inner filmi keeda with our fun, FUN Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Maa Tujhe Salaam
B. Indian
C. The Hero: Love Story of a Spy
 
 
A. Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat
B. Jawaani Jaaneman
C. Freddy
 
 
A. Vijaypath
B. Veergati
C. Ghatak
 
 
A. Brahmastra
B. Uunchai
C. Dhak Dhak
 
 
A. Vansh
B. Judaai
C. Jaan
 
 
A. Cargo
B. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
C. Swades
 
 
A. Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin
B. Sadak
C. Junoon
 
 
A. Murder Mubarak
B. The Zoya Factor
C. Merry Christmas
 
 
A. Jism
B. Zameen
C. Ajnabee
 
 
A. Yeh Dillagi
B. Bekhudi
C. Raju Chacha
 
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
