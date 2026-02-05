Mardaani 3 Box Office Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Sees Slow Growth

Get the latest Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 5. Check how much the Rani Mukerji film earned by Day 5, weekend trends and box office performance insights.

Key Points Mardaani 3 is experiencing a box office slowdown after its opening weekend.

Total collections remain modest. After six days, the film has earned Rs 24.55 crore / Rs 245.5 million in India, which is underwhelming compared to earlier Mardaani films.

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 is witnessing a gradual slowdown at the Indian box office after a decent opening weekend.

The film's performance so far has fallen short of the momentum created by its previous installments.

As the collections inch closer to the Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million) mark, let's take a detailed look at how the film has performed by Day 6.

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Koimoi, Mardaani 3 collected Rs 2.20 crore (Rs 22 million) on Day 6. This marks a drop of nearly 20 percent from Tuesday's Rs 2.75 crore (Rs 27.5 million) haul.

The film is currently facing lukewarm on-ground buzz, while strong competition from Border 2 further affecting its box office run.

How Mardaani 3 Performed in Week One

After six days, the total India net collection stands at Rs 24.55 crore (Rs 245.5 million). Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the Yash Raj Films production is expected to wrap up its opening week around the Rs 26 (Rs 260 million) crore range.

With a reported budget of Rs 60 crore (Rs 600 million), the film has managed to recover only 40.91 percent of its total investment so far.

A steady hold during the weekdays will be crucial for the film to earn more.

Mardaani 3 vs earlier Bollywood releases

At the box office, Mardaani 3 is expected to rely on franchise loyalty and word-of-mouth, unlike earlier Bollywood releases driven by big openings and star power.

Its opening day of Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million) was just little better than how Mardaani (Rs 3.46 crore/Rs 34.6 million) and Mardaani 2 (Rs 3.80 crore/Rs 38 million) performed.

Of course, Mardaani 2 will not come close to Border 2's superhit status.

Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji's Star Power Impact

Rani Mukerji’s credibility in female-led thrillers boosts advance interest and word-of-mouth, helping the film sustain collections over time rather than depend solely on opening-week hype.

The fact that Rani has just won her first National Award makes some impact.

What this means for Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 is likely to have a moderate but stable box-office run. Instead of chasing a massive opening day, it should benefit from trust in the franchise, Rani Mukerji’s credibility, and positive word-of-mouth, leading to steady collections and better long-term performance.

Mardaani 3 Box Office review: Trade analyst insights

Mardaani 3 arrived with a minimal promotion of just 20 days and was relying primarily on the franchise quotient to pull through at theatres. There's nothing wrong with that, as a mid-budget film like this just needs a minimal window to reach out to the audiences.

But what's also required is that there needs to be a major impact created within this short window, so that a larger volume of audiences is aware about the film's arrival.

Surprisingly, YRF kept its promotional plans just about decent and after unveiling a good promo, they allowed audience to discover the film on their own. Since the film was arriving right after the big hit Border 2, a more aggressive approach would have allowed the film to open much bigger. Read more here.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff