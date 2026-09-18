Marathi Film Gondhal Is India's Entry For Oscars

Gondhal plays out over a night of a traditional ritual centred around a newly-wed couple.

IMAGE: A scene from Gondhal.

Key Points Directed by Santosh Davakhar, Gondhal is set in rural Maharashtra and explores a traditional ritual.

This marks the fourth Marathi film to be chosen for the Oscars, following Shwaas, Harishchandrachi Factory and Court.

Marathi film Gondhal has been chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars 2027 , the Film Federation of India announced on Friday.

Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film is set in rural Maharashtra and plays out over a night of a traditional ritual centred around a newly-wed couple. The film was chosen for Oscars 2027 from a list of 33 films, said P Seshadri, chairperson of the selection committee.

Gondhal is the fourth Marathi film to be selected for the Oscars, after Shwaas (2005), Harishchandrachi Factory (2009) and Court (2015).

India's Oscar Journey

Last year, India picked Neeraj Ghaywan's pandemic drama Homebound for the Oscars.

No Indian film has won in the Best International Feature film segment, which was earlier known as the Best Foreign Film category.

Only three Indian films have received nominations in the category: Mehmood Khan's Mother India, Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan.

Deepa Mehta's Water, starring John Abraham and Lisa Ray, also received a nomination, but it was submitted from Canada.

The 99th Oscars will take place on March 14, 2027.