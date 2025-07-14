Manushi: The New Desi Girl

Manushi Chhillar has taken her fashion game a notch up by going desi with most of her outfits and rocking each look while promoting her new film Maalik. Namrata Thakker picks her top looks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi opts for a beautiful floral sari and gives her desi avatar a twist by adding chunky sunglasses and statement floral earrings.

The former Miss World seems to have a thing for saris, and she looks gorgeous in her light pista green drape teamed with a colourful sleeveless blouse, a statement choker neckpiece and oversized glasses.

Another sari look done right.

Manushi's soft pink satin-organza sari with sequins and thread embroidery is not only a closet staple but it's also perfect for monsoon weddings.

Dishing out major regal vibes in a Seema Gujral creation, here’s the stunner redefining six yards of elegance with a dash of sassiness courtesy those tinted sunglasses, red hot lips and a pearl-and-emerald choker necklace.

Looks like soft glam is Manushi's go-to look this season. Her blush pink sari is a hidden gem that belongs in everyone's wardrobe.

The 28 year old ditches the sari this time and goes for a retro look in an oversized pair of denims, a black turtle neck top and a vintage-looking blazer jacket.

