HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Manushi: The New Desi Girl

Manushi: The New Desi Girl

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 14, 2025 09:32 IST

x

Manushi Chhillar has taken her fashion game a notch up by going desi with most of her outfits and rocking each look while promoting her new film Maalik. Namrata Thakker picks her top looks.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi opts for a beautiful floral sari and gives her desi avatar a twist by adding chunky sunglasses and statement floral earrings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

The former Miss World seems to have a thing for saris, and she looks gorgeous in her light pista green drape teamed with a colourful sleeveless blouse, a statement choker neckpiece and oversized glasses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Another sari look done right.

Manushi's soft pink satin-organza sari with sequins and thread embroidery is not only a closet staple but it's also perfect for monsoon weddings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Dishing out major regal vibes in a Seema Gujral creation, here’s the stunner redefining six yards of elegance with a dash of sassiness courtesy those tinted sunglasses, red hot lips and a pearl-and-emerald choker necklace.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Looks like soft glam is Manushi's go-to look this season. Her blush pink sari is a hidden gem that belongs in everyone's wardrobe.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

The 28 year old ditches the sari this time and goes for a retro look in an oversized pair of denims, a black turtle neck top and a vintage-looking blazer jacket.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What Ajay Devgn Finds 'Really Difficult'
What Ajay Devgn Finds 'Really Difficult'
'Dhadak 2 Is Not A Routine Love Story'
'Dhadak 2 Is Not A Routine Love Story'
Bold Moves Must For Silver Screen To Sparkle Again
Bold Moves Must For Silver Screen To Sparkle Again
Mira's 'Life Lately' With Shahid
Mira's 'Life Lately' With Shahid
10 Love Triangles On OTT
10 Love Triangles On OTT

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Is Just 7.8mm Slim

webstory image 2

8 Of The Oldest Countries In The World

webstory image 3

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

VIDEOS

AAIB's preliminary report description inside plane's cockpit, by Umang Jani2:59

AAIB's preliminary report description inside plane's...

Jaya Kishori snapped at the airport1:00

Jaya Kishori snapped at the airport

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 831:38

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD