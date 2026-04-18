Manushi Chhillar's Maldives Diaries: Style, Fitness, Island Glamour

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar recently captivated fans with her Maldives vacation diaries, showcasing a perfect blend of effortless beach glamour, chic swimwear, and a commitment to fitness amidst the serene island backdrop.

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar enjoying her Maldives vacation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Key Points Manushi Chhillar's Maldives vacation featured a blend of effortless beach glamour, chic swimwear, and relaxed resort looks.

Her beach wardrobe included soft pastels like a baby blue halter bikini and vibrant tones such as a bright yellow bikini and a bold cut-out swimsuit.

Despite unwinding, she maintained her fitness routine, including a gym session.

Manushi Chhillar is soaking up the sun in the Maldives, and her latest vacation snapshots are all about effortless beach glamour.

The former Miss World has been sharing glimpses of her island escape, pairing scenic ocean views with a lineup of chic swimwear.

With a playful caption about being 'Brb busy getting a tan.'

Manushi's Chic Swimwear On Vacation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Her beach wardrobe has been a mix of soft pastels and vibrant tones. One standout look featured a baby blue halter-style bikini with delicate tie-up details, perfectly complementing the calm turquoise waters.

In contrast, she later turned up the energy in a bright yellow bikini and a bold cut-out swimsuit, styled with a sheer floral wrap that added a dramatic edge to her seaside strolls.

Beyond swimwear, she paired a bralette-style top with relaxed pants. For sunset moments, she opted for a striking red mini dress.

Balancing Wellness and Indulgence

Even while unwinding, she stayed committed to her routine, squeezing in a gym session. Between fitness she had wholesome meals, her vacation offered a balance of indulgence and discipline.

On Work Front

Since her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, Manushi has continued to build her presence in films, fashion, and wellness spaces.

If the sequel to the 2005 hit No Entry is made it will feature Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon along with Manushi.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff