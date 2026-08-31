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Manoj Bajpayee Buys Farm Land At THIS Price

By SUBHASH K JHA August 31, 2026 12:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Manoj Bajpayee has expanded his real estate portfolio with the acquisition of 4.45 acres of agricultural land in Pune's scenic Mulshi taluka.

Manoj Bajpayee

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Key Points

  • Manoj Bajpayee has acquired 4.45 acres of agricultural land in Tailbail village, Mulshi taluka, Pune district.
  • The transaction for the land, costing Rs 1.37 crore (Rs 13.7 million), was registered on August 25, 2026.
  • This rural acquisition follows a significant commercial investment by Bajpayee in Mumbai's Oshiwara area in October 2023.
 

Manoj Bajpayee has purchased 4.45 acres of agricultural land in Tailbail village, located in the Mulshi taluka of Pune district, Maharashtra, for Rs 1.37 crore (Rs 13.7 million). According to property registration documents accessed via CRE Matrix, the transaction was officially registered on August 25, 2026.

The land is situated in the scenic Mulshi-Lonavala belt.

The region is a highly sought-after green zone famous for its lush landscapes, proximity to the Mulshi Dam, and historical forts.

It has increasingly become a preferred hotspot for high-net-worth individuals and Bollywood celebrities looking to invest in nature retreats, second homes, and weekend getaways outside Mumbai's crowded spaces.

Shift in Real Estate Strategy

This rural acquisition marks a shift in Manoj Bajpayee's recent real estate strategy.

In October 2023, he made a major commercial investment by purchasing four office units in Oshiwara, northwest Mumbai, for approximately Rs 32 crore (Rs 320 million). He has not yet publicly shared his specific development or farming plans for this newly acquired agricultural plot.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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