Manga Fever Takes Over India

'Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and Disney+ Hotstar are continuously expanding their Anime libraries.'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes.

A Dragon Ball Z character. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vinson Tan/Pixabay.com

Investments in Japanese-style comic books and graphic novel content, famously known as Manga, will see more interest from the Indian media and entertainment industry.

This comes as producers, rights holders, over-the-top (OTT), gaming platforms, developers and studios look to expand their offerings in this segment.

"India's Manga and Anime content market has seen exponential growth post-Covid, with a remarkable increase of 300 to 400 per cent," Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner, media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India, told Business Standard.

"India is becoming a priority market for Anime and Manga content producers due to its expanding consumer base," Mantha added.

"OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and Disney+ Hotstar are continuously expanding their Anime libraries. This has played a pivotal role in driving Anime and Manga consumption, with the average daily watch time exceeding 60 minutes."

Mantha added that investments in Anime-based games like Naruto: Slugfest and Dragon Ball Legends are also on the rise, tapping into India's expanding gaming market.

The Hashira Training Arc in the Japanese Manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba trended for a total nine consecutive weeks on Netflix India.

It is one of the biggest hits in India, whereas Dandadan, another Manga series, made it to India's Top 10 TV for a week.

Sony Group acquired Crunchyroll, a global Anime brand offering a wide Anime library, in 2021. It officially entered India in 2023, marking a significant investment in the region.

For Crunchyroll, India is one of the fastest-growing markets for Anime worldwide.

"The enthusiasm for Anime in India is undeniable, with the country emerging as the world's second-largest Anime audience only behind China," said Akshat Sahu, senior director of marketing, APAC, Crunchyroll.

"Projections indicate that India will drive 60 per cent of the global increase in Anime interest over the coming years," Sahu added.

"This fervour for Anime underscores its status as a significant cultural phenomenon among Indian youth, shaping their entertainment preferences and consumption habits."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Amisha Das, 18, dressed as Mikasa from Attack on Titan. She made the costume in two months and spent ₹20,000 on it.

Jatin Varma, founder, Comic Con India, corroborates Mantha's views stating that this segment gets a boost as the superhero genre is kind of on the downturn right now due to overexposure.

In India, Crunchyroll is expanding its offering by dubbing Anime in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, making it accessible to a broader base of fans.

It currently has over 100 shows dubbed in these three languages.

"The availability of regional language dubs has significantly boosted engagement, demonstrating the importance of localisation in connecting with Indian audiences. We also partnered with Indian actors like Ali Fazal and Rana Daggubati to voice a character in the popular Anime series Solo Leveling in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu," Sahu added.

Additionally, major Japanese publishers such as Kodansha and Shueisha are collaborating with Indian distributors and digital platforms to introduce Manga in regional languages, according to Deloitte India.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jirreaux Hiroé/Pixabay.com

"The books segment is estimated to have between 300,000 and 500,000 copies in circulation. With a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 20 per cent and the Indian market is expected to surpass $260 million by 2030," Mantha said.

Teenagers aged between 13 and 19 years and young adults between 20 and 30 years are the largest consumers of Manga and Anime content in India.

On the other hand, the audience is primarily concentrated in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, where access to bookstores, streaming platforms, and community events is more prevalent.

P Jayakumar, CEO, Toonz Media Group, which produced the The Adventures of Tenali Raman through Toonz Animation and collaborated with international studios, including Marvel, BBC, and Lionsgate, points out that the technological advancements in animation and special effects have also enhanced the visual appeal of these adaptations, making them even more captivating for audiences.

As exposure to Anime and Manga grows, demand is expected to rise, paving the way for even more diverse and engaging content in the future.

Toonz Media Group has explored and actively considered adapting Japanese Manga for OTT platforms while collaborating with Japanese studios, creators, and publishers.

"We are currently working on an Anime series for global audiences with a Japanese partner, which aligns with this strategy," said Jayakumar.

The Anime-inspired merchandise market, including apparel, collectibles, stationery, and gaming accessories, has seen significant investment.

Events like Comic Con India and AnimeCon India have witnessed a surge in participation and sponsorship, providing opportunities for brands and publishers to engage with fans.

Neena Dasgupta, founder and CEO, The Salt Inc, an independent content and design agency, said this rise presents a significant opportunity for brands to connect with a growing, passionate audience.

As Manga's popularity rises, Dasgupta said brands can use this as an opportunity to build a cult and target these cults around new trends.

"In all," Jayakumar added, "the future of Anime and international content in India looks promising, with exciting growth on the horizon."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com