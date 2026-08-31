Manasi Parekh: 'There Were Times When I Thought I Wouldn't Survive'

'God has given me a second life.'

IMAGE: A rescuer helps a woman to move through a muddy road following the flash floods and mudslide in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 28, 2026. Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Key Points Actor Manasi Parekh safely returned to Mumbai after being stranded by flash floods and landslides near the Nepal-China border during a Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

She described the experience as 'overwhelming' and likened her return to 'winning a war' after facing significant travel disruptions.

Manasi Parekh has safely returned to Mumbai on Sunday after being stranded amidst flash floods and landslides along the Nepal-China border during Sadhguru's Isha Foundation's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

In the videos doing the rounds on the Internet, Manasi could be seen getting emotional upon reuniting with her husband and daughter at Mumbai airport. Tears rolled down their faces as the family finally saw each other again after the ordeal.

'Reaching The Nepal Border Felt Like Winning A War'

After returning home, Manasi thanked everyone who had been constantly checking on her and expressing concern about her well-being.

Sharing how overwhelming the past three to four days had been, the actor on Instagram wrote, 'Thank you so much for all the love, messages, calls and prayers. The last three-four days have been overwhelming and getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border felt like winning a war.'

Manasi recalled how a massive landslide in Nyalam, Tibet, brought their journey to a standstill, leaving her and the other pilgrims trapped in their bus for nearly four hours.

After authorities cleared the route, the group was able to move ahead towards Nepal. But their ordeal was far from over, as they soon encountered another landslide near the Nepal border.

'There was a huge landslide at the China town of Nyalam which kept us waiting in our bus for four hours till we could start our journey out of China by road. Then after a long bus ride of 40 miles we reached the border of Nepal where there had been another landslide which we had to walk through as there was no other way for us to make it till the buses waiting on the other side.

'And then it was the bumpiest bus ride of our lives as we made our way to Kathmandu which was four hours away. But all this was worth it because it meant coming back to Mumbai, To my family and getting to kiss my daughter,' she shared.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

"I feel God has given me a second life," Manasi tells Subhash K Jha, adding, "To be honest, there were times when I thought I wouldn't survive. But here I am in one piece, reunited with my daughter and husband. Miracles do happen."

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff, Satish Bodas/Rediff