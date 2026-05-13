Manasi Parekh's Historic Moment At Cannes

Manasi Parekh brings Gujarati cinema to the global spotlight at Cannes 2026 alongside husband Parthiv Gohil.

Key Points Manasi Parekh represents the Gujarati film industry at the 79th Cannes film festival along with her husband Parthiv Gohil, becoming one of the first Gujarati cinema representatives at the global film market.

Their production house Soul Sutra International participated at Marché du Film with a catalogue of 35 Gujarati films and 12 upcoming projects.

Manasi shared glimpses from her Cannes trip on social media, including pictures from the streets of Cannes and the French Riviera, with styling by Niki Joshi Naik and outfits designed by Dilnaz Karbhary.

National Award-winning actor Manasi Parekh has taken the Gujarati film industry to Cannes.

Arriving alongside husband Parthiv Gohil, who also partners their production house Soul Sutra International with her, this is the first time that the Gujarati film industry has been represented at the French film festival.

Manasi's look has been styled by Niki Joshi Naik, as she dons a Dilnaz Karbhary outfit.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manasi Parekh (@manasi_parekh)

'Soul Sutra International is proud to announce our participation at the 79th Cannes Film Festival -- Marché du Film 2026! This is a historic milestone -- we are proud to be the one of the FIRST production house bringing Gujarati cinema and storytelling to the international market at this scale,' Manasi explains.

'What we're bringing to the world stage:

A catalogue of 35 Gujarati films available for international sales & distribution

12 upcoming films under production & development

Opportunities for global co-productions, remakes, distribution & creative collaborations

'We'll be amplifying the extraordinary journeys of our creative luminaries -- Parthiv Gohil & Manasi Parekh -- on a truly global platform.

'Come meet us at Cannes!

'Palais -1 Table ' Marché du Film

'Gujarat to the world. Soul Sutra is just getting started.

'DM us or visit our stall at Palais -1 to connect, collaborate, and co-create. @karan.2011 @kanira.kalthiaa'

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff