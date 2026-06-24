Mammootty, Madhavan, Alka Yagnik Receive Padma Awards

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious Padma Awards 2026 upon a host of luminaries, including Mammootty, R Madhavan, and Alka Yagnik.

Key Points Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan for his extensive contributions to Indian cinema, particularly the Malayalam film industry, and his son Dulquer Salmaan cheered him on.

R Madhavan was conferred the Padma Shri.

Playback singer Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan, sharing her gratitude while also addressing her recent health struggles that kept her away from the public eye for two years.

Satish Shah was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri for his significant impact on Indian cinema and television.

Film folk were conferred the Padma awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on Tuesday, June 23, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries. President Droupadi Murmu gave out the awards.

Mammootty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mammootty/X

Mammootty accepts the Padma Bhushan award from President Droupadi Murmu.

'Deeply ​Humbled and honored to be conferred with the Padma Bhushan. My sincere gratitude to the Government of India for this prestigious recognition. ​An honor like this is a reflection of a 5 decade long journey that wouldn't exist without you, my incredible audience. Thank you for the endless love, trust, and support that keeps me going every single day. I dedicate this to the beautiful world of cinema and all of you,' Mammootty posted on X.

After the awards ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the veteran actor and his family, including wife Sulfath Kutty, son Dulquer Salmaan, Dulquer's wife Amal, and daughter Surumi, and posted pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

R Madhavan

Photograph: Kind courtesy President of India/X

R Madhavan accepts the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu.

As he went up the stage to accept it, his wife Sarita and son Vedant cheered him.

Sarita went on to congratulate on social media too: 'Congratulations, my love, on this well-deserved Padma Shri. Your passion, hard work, and artistry have touched countless hearts. I’m so proud of you today and always.'

The actor, who is getting some extra love these days, post-Dhurandhar, calls the award the 'icing on the cake.'

Alka Yagnik

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alka Yagnik/Instagram

Alka Yagnik penned an emotional response after being conferred the Padma Bhushan.

During the ceremony, she required the support of on-site security and event staff to walk, drawing public attention and concern. She had shared some heart-breaking news earlier.

She writes on Instagram, 'For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way.

'Today, as I stepped out to receive one of the highest civilian honours in the country, the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges. This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today, not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey,' she added.

'Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn't just accept an award -- I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey,' she concluded.

Satish Shah

Photograph: Kind courtesy President Of India/X

Satish Shah, who passed away last year, was conferred the Padma Shri posthumously, and his cousin Arvind Mamania accepted it on his behalf.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff