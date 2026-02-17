Mammootty Completes Dubbing for Patriot

Mammootty completes dubbing for the highly anticipated espionage thriller Patriot, also starring Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil.

IMAGE: Mammootty and Mohanlal in Patriot.

Key Points Mohanlal and Mammootty mark their return to the big screen together after a long time.

Fahadh Faasil is reportedly playing a key role in Patriot, possibly as an antagonist.

Patriot is slated for a theatrical release on April 23, 2026.

Mammootty has completed dubbing for the Malayalam espionage thriller, Patriot.

The development follows Mohanlal finishing his dubbing work earlier, effectively wrapping up the voice performances of the film's principal stars.

Patriot is directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

Dubbing done for Mammootty-starrer Patriot

IMAGE: Mammootty in Patriot.

The last time Mammotty and Mohanlal were seen together in a film was in 2008's Twenty:20. After that, they have played cameos in films together.

Mohanlal reportedly wrapped his portions in Patriot first, after which Mammootty completed it.

Mohanlal and Mammootty's Roles

IMAGE: Mohanlal in Patriot.

While the makers have not officially disclosed character details, sources indicate that Mammootty and Mohanlal portray powerful, central figures within a high-stakes espionage narrative.

The film is expected to showcase them in layered, performance-driven roles rather than cameo appearances, giving audiences substantial screen time featuring the two stalwarts together.

The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, possibly as an antagonist. Nayanthara and Revathy also star.

Patriot Release Date and Production Details

IMAGE: Fahadh Faasil in Patriot.

Patriot is currently slated for a theatrical release on April 23, 2026.

Trade analysts are already positioning it as one of the biggest Malayalam releases of the year, given its scale and star power.

While the official budget has not been disclosed, industry estimates speculate that the production could rank among the costliest Malayalam films to date.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff