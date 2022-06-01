Mamata Consoles KK's Family

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to KK. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

The West Bengal government paid its last respects to singer KK with a gun salute to his mortal remains.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who supervised the proceedings, paid floral tributes to the late singer, whose body was kept at the Rabindra Sadan for some time.

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee with KK's wife Jyothy Krishna, son Nakul and daughter Taamara. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Mamata Banerjee was seen consoling KK's wife and children, who flew to Kolkata on Wednesday to take him home to Mumbai.

IMAGE: Family members pay their last respects. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

The singer's body was brought to the Rabindra Sadan after the post-mortem was conducted at the state government-run SSKM Hospital earlier in the day.

His mortal remains will be taken to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose international airport and handed over to his family, who will fly to Mumbai with the body.

IMAGE: KK gets a gun salute at the Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

KK was declared 'brought dead' by doctors of a hospital where he was taken after he 'fell unconscious' upon his return to the Oberoi Grand Hotel from a concert on Tuesday night, the police said.

IMAGE: Mamata Banerjee looks on as police personnel carry KK's mortal remains. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

The Kolkata police registered a case of unnatural death and have started an investigation.

IMAGE: Crowds gather to pay their respects. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

The vocalist, who was known for his versatility, sang in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali.