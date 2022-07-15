Mama-to-be Sonam GLOWS In Yellow!

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Thursday.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is in Mumbai for her baby shower, steps out in yellow.

The grand celebration will be hosted by Sonam's parents, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, at her maasi Kavita Singh's home in Bandra, northwest Mumbai. Interestingly, this is where she got married in 2018.

Like the wedding, Bollywood's who's who are expected to be present.

Meanwhile, Sonam's cousin, Arjun Kapoor, promotes his film, Ek Villain Returns, which releases on July 29.

Disha Patani joins him in a frilly white dress.

Tara Sutaria doesn't mind white too, despite Mumbai's heavy rains.

Photograph: PTI Photo

What is Arjun telling Tara that won't let her stop smiling?

Director Mohit Suri joins the trio.

Mallika Sherawat steps out in the rains to promote her new comedy, RK/RKAY.

The film has been written and directed by Rajat Kapoor and co-stars Ranvir Shorey. It will release on July 22.

Alaya F dines at a Japanese restaurant.

Himesh Reshammiya plans a special evening for wife Sonia.