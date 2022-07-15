News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mama-to-be Sonam GLOWS In Yellow!

Mama-to-be Sonam GLOWS In Yellow!

By Rediff Movies
July 15, 2022 16:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar encountered on Thursday.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is in Mumbai for her baby shower, steps out in yellow.

The grand celebration will be hosted by Sonam's parents, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, at her maasi Kavita Singh's home in Bandra, northwest Mumbai. Interestingly, this is where she got married in 2018.

Like the wedding, Bollywood's who's who are expected to be present.

 

Meanwhile, Sonam's cousin, Arjun Kapoor, promotes his film, Ek Villain Returns, which releases on July 29.

 

Disha Patani joins him in a frilly white dress.

 

Tara Sutaria doesn't mind white too, despite Mumbai's heavy rains.

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

What is Arjun telling Tara that won't let her stop smiling?

 

Director Mohit Suri joins the trio.

 

Mallika Sherawat steps out in the rains to promote her new comedy, RK/RKAY.

 

The film has been written and directed by Rajat Kapoor and co-stars Ranvir Shorey. It will release on July 22.

 

Alaya F dines at a Japanese restaurant.

 

Himesh Reshammiya plans a special evening for wife Sonia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
'I try to avoid looking at him as THE Shah Rukh Khan'
'I try to avoid looking at him as THE Shah Rukh Khan'
Does Kangana Look Like Indira Gandhi?
Does Kangana Look Like Indira Gandhi?
Plan a Filmi Road Trip This Monsoon!
Plan a Filmi Road Trip This Monsoon!
BoJo running 'anyone but Rishi' campaign: Report
BoJo running 'anyone but Rishi' campaign: Report
Is This Sushmita Sen's First Love?
Is This Sushmita Sen's First Love?
Prathap Pothen Passes Away
Prathap Pothen Passes Away
Saini to play for Kent in England's domestic season
Saini to play for Kent in England's domestic season

More like this

Sharvari's 'INSANITY' From The 'VANITY'

Sharvari's 'INSANITY' From The 'VANITY'

What's Making Mrunal Smile Like That?

What's Making Mrunal Smile Like That?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances