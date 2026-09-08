Malayalam Filmmaker R Sarath Passes Away

Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath, celebrated for his distinctive contributions to cinema including the award-winning Sayahnam, has passed away in Thiruvananthapuram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy R Sarath/Facebook

Key Points Award-winning Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath, known for films like Sayahnam and Sthithi, passed away in Thiruvananthapuram.

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan paid tribute to Sarath's cinematic legacy, highlighting his debut film Sayahnam which won seven state awards.

Tributes are pouring in across social media from fans and members of the film fraternity mourning his passing.

Award-winning Malayalam filmmaker R Sarath, known for his work in films like Sayahnam, Sthithi and Seelabathi, passed away on Monday, September 7, in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 65.

In a heartfelt tribute, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan remembered the late filmmaker's cinematic legacy.

'Sarath was a noted director in Malayalam cinema, known for his distinctive films. His debut film Saayahnnam, which he wrote and directed, won seven state awards. He went on to make several other acclaimed films. His documentary The Painted Epics, based on the life and works of Raja Ravi Varma, also received widespread appreciation,' the CM said in a statement.

Leaving behind a legacy

Sarath directed several films, including Sayahnam, Sthithi, Sheelabathi, Buddhanum Chaplinum Chirikkunnu, Swayam and Paradise.

Sayahnam, which won the Indira Gandhi Award, received seven Kerala State Film Awards in 2000.

His film The Desire: A Journey Of A Woman won the Best Narrative Feature Film award at the Geneva International Film Festival in 2011.

His other works include short films such as Achinte Katha, Chumar Chithrangal, Bhoomikkoru Charama Geetham and Mahatma Gandhi Road.

His documentary, based on the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma, also received international attention.

Sarath was awarded the government's Junior Fellowship for his work on mural paintings. His film Burial of Dreams, based on the Bhopal gas tragedy, drew national attention.

Born in Vilakkudy in Kollam district, Sarath completed his graduation from Mahatma Gandhi College in Thiruvananthapuram and postgraduation from University College. He later completed a Film Appreciation course at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune. Before entering government service, he worked as a journalist with the Kerala Kaumudi newspaper. He retired in 2021 as deputy director in the public relations department at the Kerala government.

Sarath is survived by his wife and two sons.

With inputs from PTI

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff