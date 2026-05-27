Malaika's Relaxing Holiday In The Maldives

Malaika goes on a holiday to the Maldives to rest and recuperate.

Key Points Malaika goes on holiday to the Joali Being wellness resort in the Maldives.

Malaika did swimming, scuba diving, massage, had yummy food and did various activities on the island.

Malaika Arora went on a short trip to Maldives to rejuvenate, sharing pictures from her holiday, she writes, 'JOALI BEING provided the perfect R&R experience.'

'From slow mornings in the villas to wellness rituals, soulful dining, and making my own perfume, everything felt so personal, calming, and thoughtfully curated.

'The kind of place that helps you properly switch off and recharge.'

Holiday Album

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika shares pictures of relaxing, swimming, scuba diving, massage, yummy food on the island.

Peek Into Malaika's Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika gives us a glimpse of her luxurious room.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.