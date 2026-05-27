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Malaika's Relaxing Holiday In The Maldives

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 13:36 IST

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Malaika goes on a holiday to the Maldives to rest and recuperate.

Key Points

  • Malaika goes on holiday to the Joali Being wellness resort in the Maldives.
  • Malaika did swimming, scuba diving, massage, had yummy food and did various activities on the island.

Malaika Arora went on a short trip to Maldives to rejuvenate, sharing pictures from her holiday, she writes, 'JOALI BEING provided the perfect R&R experience.'

'From slow mornings in the villas to wellness rituals, soulful dining, and making my own perfume, everything felt so personal, calming, and thoughtfully curated.

'The kind of place that helps you properly switch off and recharge.'

 

Holiday Album

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

 

Malaika shares pictures of relaxing, swimming, scuba diving, massage, yummy food on the island.

Peek Into Malaika's Room

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

 

Malaika gives us a glimpse of her luxurious room.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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