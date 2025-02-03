Malaika's Hot Photoshoot

Shraddha's done with her trial 2025 month... Nimrat has breakfast in bed... Kajol has a good hair day...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Sustain your week with a gorgeous dose of Malaika Arora!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

'Trial mahina khatam, ab real 2025 shuru karein??? #HappyNewYearAgain,' wonders Shraddha Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur has breakfast in bed 'because getting out of bed on a Sunday is overrated!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria gets back to shooting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Kritika Kamra is holidaying in Bali and writes, 'January's over and nothing much has changed. I'm still posting holiday pictures weeks after, being picky about who/what gets my attention and still chasing sunsets, art and good food.

'Feels like a lot has happened this year already, in a good way. And I'm in no rush to share.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Like Mouni Roy's fusion way of wearing the sari?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

'Sometimes, all we need is to be seen -- not for who we think we should be, but for who we truly are,' says Aditi Rao Hydari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol has a good hair day and she 'can't see, can't stop laughing.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan is 'looking at the pink side of life.'

