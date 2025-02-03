Malaika's Hot Photoshoot

Shraddha's done with her trial 2025 month... Nimrat has breakfast in bed... Kajol has a good hair day...
Sustain your week with a gorgeous dose of Malaika Arora!
'Trial mahina khatam, ab real 2025 shuru karein??? #HappyNewYearAgain,' wonders Shraddha Kapoor.
Nimrat Kaur has breakfast in bed 'because getting out of bed on a Sunday is overrated!'
Tara Sutaria gets back to shooting.
Kritika Kamra is holidaying in Bali and writes, 'January's over and nothing much has changed. I'm still posting holiday pictures weeks after, being picky about who/what gets my attention and still chasing sunsets, art and good food.
'Feels like a lot has happened this year already, in a good way. And I'm in no rush to share.'
Like Mouni Roy's fusion way of wearing the sari?
'Sometimes, all we need is to be seen -- not for who we think we should be, but for who we truly are,' says Aditi Rao Hydari.
Kajol has a good hair day and she 'can't see, can't stop laughing.'
Hina Khan is 'looking at the pink side of life.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com