HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Malaika's Hot Photoshoot

Malaika's Hot Photoshoot

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2025 14:26 IST

x

Shraddha's done with her trial 2025 month... Nimrat has breakfast in bed... Kajol has a good hair day...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Sustain your week with a gorgeous dose of Malaika Arora!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

'Trial mahina khatam, ab real 2025 shuru karein??? #HappyNewYearAgain,' wonders Shraddha Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur has breakfast in bed 'because getting out of bed on a Sunday is overrated!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria gets back to shooting.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kritika Kamra/Instagram

Kritika Kamra is holidaying in Bali and writes, 'January's over and nothing much has changed. I'm still posting holiday pictures weeks after, being picky about who/what gets my attention and still chasing sunsets, art and good food.

'Feels like a lot has happened this year already, in a good way. And I'm in no rush to share.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Like Mouni Roy's fusion way of wearing the sari?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

'Sometimes, all we need is to be seen -- not for who we think we should be, but for who we truly are,' says Aditi Rao Hydari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol has a good hair day and she 'can't see, can't stop laughing.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan is 'looking at the pink side of life.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Vikrant Massey Villain In Don 3
Vikrant Massey Villain In Don 3
Did Thandel Producer Hint At Ghajini 2?
Did Thandel Producer Hint At Ghajini 2?
Ready For Moana 2 On OTT?
Ready For Moana 2 On OTT?
What Does Mrunal's Face Look Like?
What Does Mrunal's Face Look Like?
Hathiram Chaudhary: A Hero For Our Times
Hathiram Chaudhary: A Hero For Our Times

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Meet Bollywood's Class of 2025

webstory image 3

Eggs Done 13 Wonderful Ways, Indian-Style

VIDEOS

Rahul dares Kejriwal to drink Delhi's water0:57

Rahul dares Kejriwal to drink Delhi's water

Indian Cricket Team arrives in Nagpur for 1st ODI against England1:44

Indian Cricket Team arrives in Nagpur for 1st ODI against...

Foreign devotees embrace spirituality at Triveni Sangam7:15

Foreign devotees embrace spirituality at Triveni Sangam

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD