News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Malaika's Date With Arjun

Malaika's Date With Arjun

By Rediff Movies
August 12, 2022 16:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The film folk Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted on Thursday.

Malaika Arora visits boyfriend Arjun Kapoor at his home.

 

Did the couple watch Koffee With Karan, where Arjun opened up about his love life with Malla?

 

Janhvi Kapoor visits Arjun on Raksha Bandhan day.

 

Shanaya Kapoor brings a rakhi thali.

 

Sanjay Kapoor escorts his pretty daughter.

 

Shanaya's younger brother, Jahaan Kapoor.

 

 

Rashmika Mandanna decides that going casual is the best way to combat the Mumbai rains.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Salman Khan interacts with Indian Navy personnel in Vishakhapatnam, during his visit to the INS Visakhapatnam ahead of Independence Day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Hrithik, Varun, Kartik Celebrate Their Siblings
Hrithik, Varun, Kartik Celebrate Their Siblings
Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya Celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Taimur, Jeh, Inaaya Celebrate Raksha Bandhan
'Happy Rakhi to the light of my life'
'Happy Rakhi to the light of my life'
Country won't trust those don't hoist flag: BJP leader
Country won't trust those don't hoist flag: BJP leader
Bihar govt provides 'Z-plus' security to Tejashwi
Bihar govt provides 'Z-plus' security to Tejashwi
No port call by Chinese research ship at Lanka port
No port call by Chinese research ship at Lanka port
Nitish denies PM ambitions, says working for Oppn unity
Nitish denies PM ambitions, says working for Oppn unity

More like this

Have You Heard These Rakhi Songs?

Have You Heard These Rakhi Songs?

Bollywood's Sibling Love Lessons

Bollywood's Sibling Love Lessons

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances