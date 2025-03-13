Malaika Wants To Be Happy

Remo D'Souza returns to direction after his heart attack in December 2020 with a film whose title sounds apt: Be Happy.

The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Johnny Lever and Inayat Verma, and is about a single father and his talented daughter, who aspires to perform in the country's biggest dance reality show.

Ace dancer Tiger Shroff arrives at the film's screening, probably to check out its dance moves.

Mumbai's rising temperatures obviously can't sway Malaika Arora.

Abhishek Bachchan takes the film's title to heart, as he poses with Nora Fatehi.

Inayat Verma plays Abhishek's daughter in the film.

Kunal Kemmu.

Geeta Kapoor.

Terrence D'souza.

Johnny Lever.

Luv Ranjan with Remo D'souza and Inayat.

Akanksha Sharma.

Dhanashree Verma.

Remo with wife Lizelle D'Souza.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com