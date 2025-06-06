Malaika, Vaani, Nushrratt, Huma's Night Out

The Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2025 saw many film folk win awards. A look at the winners.

Huma Qureshi won the Screen-Stealer of the Year, Female.

The Trendsetting Star of the Year awards went to Siddhant Chaturvedi and Radhikka Madan.

Manoj Bajpayee received the Most Dynamic Performer of the Year, Male.

Malaika Arora won the Most Stylish Entrepreneur of the Year.

The Most Stylish Haute Stepper of the Year was presented to Shalini Passi.

Nushrratt Bharuccha won the Groundbreaking Star of the Year.

Vaani Kapoor won the Most Versatile Talent of the Year, Female, while Bobby Deol won the male counterpart.

Sanya Malhotra won the People's Choice Star of the Year, Female.

Rasha Thadani was the Most Promising Debutante of the Year.

Sunny Leone won the Most Stylish Glam Icon of the Year.

Diana Penty won the Most Stylish Dynamic Performer of the Year, Female.

Wamiqa Gabbi won the Most Loved Youth Idol of the Year, Female.

Tiger Shroff won the Most Loved Youth Idol of the Year, Male, while Akshay Kumar won the Most Stylish All-rounder and Mega Star Of The Year award.

Chitrangda Singh won the Charismatic Performer of the Year, Female.

Nawazuddin Siddique won the Charismatic Performer of the Year, Male.

Two days after she got married, Hina Khan stepped out for an awards function and won the Most Stylish Trailblazer of the Year.

Alaya F won the Most Stylish Trendsetter of the Year.

Raashii Khanna won the Most Stylish Splendid Performer of the Year, Female, while Kunal Kemmu won the male counterpart.

Prajakta Koli won the Digital Star of the Year.

Aparshakti Khurana won the Screen-Stealer of the Year, Male.

Shahid Kapoor won the Most Stylish People's Star of the Year, Male.

Varun Dhawan won the Actor of the Year.

Ayushmann Khurrana won the Iconic Screen Star of the Year, Male.

Abhishek Banerjee won the Most Stylish Exceptional Performer of the Year.

Milind Soman with Ankita Konwar were awarded the Most Stylish Jodi of the Year.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff