Home  » Movies » Malaika Turns Heads At Sophie Choudry's Birthday Bash

Malaika Turns Heads At Sophie Choudry's Birthday Bash

February 09, 2026 12:02 IST

Sophie Choudry celebrated her 44th birthday on February 8 with the media, offering them cake, as well as with her friends.

guests at Sophie Choudry's birthday party

Malaika Arora turned heads in her LBD.

 

The paps obviously couldn't get enough of her, and she sportingly obliged by posing some more.

 

Sophie Choudry cuts her birthday cake...

 

And returns the love right back.

 

Shamita Shetty.

 

Anusha Dandekar.

 

Rukmini and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

 

Aslan Goni.

 

Ashish Choudhary.

 

Karan Tacker.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

