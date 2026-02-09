Malaika Turns Heads At Sophie Choudry's Birthday Bash

Sophie Choudry celebrated her 44th birthday on February 8 with the media, offering them cake, as well as with her friends.

Key Points Sophie Choudry turned 44 on February 8.

Many of her friends came over to party with her.

Malaika Arora looked glamorous in black.

guests at Sophie Choudry's birthday party

Malaika Arora turned heads in her LBD.

The paps obviously couldn't get enough of her, and she sportingly obliged by posing some more.

Sophie Choudry cuts her birthday cake...

And returns the love right back.

Shamita Shetty.

Anusha Dandekar.

Rukmini and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Aslan Goni.

Ashish Choudhary.

Karan Tacker.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff