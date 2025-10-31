Malaika, Rashmika dish out CHIC fashion goals...

Of course, October was all about AMAZING Diwali fashion. But apart from that, we saw a lot of celebs making smashing appearances at events and otherwise too.
So who all got it right in the style department? Let's check out!
Malaika Arora, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, is definitely aging like fine wine as she looks drop dead gorgeous in her slinky ivory gown with sexy neckline featuring pearl details.
Rashmika Mandanna hits the ball out of the park with this glam avatar, wearing a structured white and black Gaurav Gupta ensemble with statement Swarovski jewellery, along with smoky eyes and sleek hairdo!
Dishing out regal vibes in six yards of pure elegance, that's Samantha serving yet another envious look in a sheer blue sari teamed with statement choker neck piece.
We love how Rakul Singh keeps it classy yet stylish by pairing her orange printed sari with a heavily embroidered blouse for celebrating Karva Chauth.
Diana Penty slaying her shimmery Shantanu Nikhil gown like a true diva is what fashion dreams are made of!
Janhvi Kapoor attends Miu Miu fashion show in Paris while keeping her style game absolutely chic in a mini skirt, paying homage to '90s popstar Britney Spears.
Karishma Tanna's velvet dress is all about comfort and staying warm while enjoying festivities specially during winters.
Malvika Mohanan is stunning in her 'boss lady' avatar, donning a white pantsuit with statement red lips.
Mrunal Thakur's love affair with saris is something we just can't get enough of, and rightly so!
Her gold tissue sari is indeed steal worthy.
Konkana Sen Sharma's sari game is on point and we think she's a visual delight in her raw mango pale grey drape with graphic border in black.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff