Malaika, Rashmika dish out CHIC fashion goals...

Malaika, Rashmika dish out CHIC fashion goals...

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 31, 2025 13:37 IST

Of course, October was all about AMAZING Diwali fashion. But apart from that, we saw a lot of celebs making smashing appearances at events and otherwise too.

So who all got it right in the style department? Let's check out!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, is definitely aging like fine wine as she looks drop dead gorgeous in her slinky ivory gown with sexy neckline featuring pearl details.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna hits the ball out of the park with this glam avatar, wearing a structured white and black Gaurav Gupta ensemble with statement Swarovski jewellery, along with smoky eyes and sleek hairdo!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Dishing out regal vibes in six yards of pure elegance, that's Samantha serving yet another envious look in a sheer blue sari teamed with statement choker neck piece.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

We love how Rakul Singh keeps it classy yet stylish by pairing her orange printed sari with a heavily embroidered blouse for celebrating Karva Chauth.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty slaying her shimmery Shantanu Nikhil gown like a true diva is what fashion dreams are made of!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor attends Miu Miu fashion show in Paris while keeping her style game absolutely chic in a mini skirt, paying homage to '90s popstar Britney Spears.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna's velvet dress is all about comfort and staying warm while enjoying festivities specially during winters.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvika Mohanan/Instagram

Malvika Mohanan is stunning in her 'boss lady' avatar, donning a white pantsuit with statement red lips.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram

Mrunal Thakur's love affair with saris is something we just can't get enough of, and rightly so!

Her gold tissue sari is indeed steal worthy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Konkana Sen Sharma/Instagram

Konkana Sen Sharma's sari game is on point and we think she's a visual delight in her raw mango pale grey drape with graphic border in black.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
