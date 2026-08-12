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Malaika, Kareena, Khushi: Decoding Celebrity Holiday Looks

By NAMRATA THAKKER August 12, 2026 10:17 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Unlock the secrets to effortless holiday style by decoding the best celebrity wardrobes, featuring essential items from breezy dresses to versatile jackets that deserve a place in your luggage.

Key Points

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan's satin shirt exemplifies blending comfort with style for an easy-breezy holiday look.
  • Malaika Arora showcases the perfect beach look with a brightly coloured monokini paired with a white overlay.
  • Accessories like chic sunglasses and a hat, as seen on Shanaya Kapoor, are crucial for nailing the ultimate holiday ensemble.

Wondering what to pack for your next holiday to look effortlessly stylish?

From a classic pair of denim shorts and a versatile jacket to a breezy dress, Namrata Thakker decodes the best celebrity holiday wardrobes and discovers the essentials that deserve a place in your luggage.

 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena's colourful satin shirt is all about seamlessly blending comfort with style. If you want something easy-breezy, go with Bebo's choice.

 

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

A holiday wardrobe is incomplete without a beach look. A brightly coloured monokini paired with a white overlay is perfect for making a relaxed statement, just like Malaika does.

 

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Ditch the black and pack a sunny yellow mini dress for your next vacay, just like Pooja. It's cute, chic and guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

A sexy white shirt can never go wrong, whether you're on vacation or simply chilling with friends. Khushi shows us how to style it to perfection.

 

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

And don't forget to pack a pair of distressed denim shorts. You can wear them with almost anything, and we bet they won't disappoint. Just ask Ms. Kapoor -- she'll agree!

 

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee makes a strong case for the cotton maxi dress while exploring Denmark. This one is for everyone who likes to keep things simple without compromising on style.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Make sure you have a chic pair of sunglasses and a hat to accessorise and nail the ultimate holiday look. Shanaya gets it right!

 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

How cool is Ananya's bandana look? A simple add-on to the outfit can make you standout from the lot.

 

Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

A versatile leather jacket is a statement piece worth carrying no matter where you go. You can pair it with a slinky dress, a mini skirt, a sweater, an evening outfit, or even just a plain tee -- like Kusha does -- and still look as fashionable as possible.

 

Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

Lastly, a solid pair of leather boots will do you and your holiday look wonders. Check out how Shweta slays them with her casual chic avatar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Kareena Kapoor KhanMalaika AroraPooja HegdeShanaya KapoorBebo

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