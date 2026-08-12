Malaika, Kareena, Khushi: Decoding Celebrity Holiday Looks

Unlock the secrets to effortless holiday style by decoding the best celebrity wardrobes, featuring essential items from breezy dresses to versatile jackets that deserve a place in your luggage.
Key Points
- Kareena Kapoor Khan's satin shirt exemplifies blending comfort with style for an easy-breezy holiday look.
- Malaika Arora showcases the perfect beach look with a brightly coloured monokini paired with a white overlay.
- Accessories like chic sunglasses and a hat, as seen on Shanaya Kapoor, are crucial for nailing the ultimate holiday ensemble.
Wondering what to pack for your next holiday to look effortlessly stylish?
From a classic pair of denim shorts and a versatile jacket to a breezy dress, Namrata Thakker decodes the best celebrity holiday wardrobes and discovers the essentials that deserve a place in your luggage.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena's colourful satin shirt is all about seamlessly blending comfort with style. If you want something easy-breezy, go with Bebo's choice.
Malaika Arora
A holiday wardrobe is incomplete without a beach look. A brightly coloured monokini paired with a white overlay is perfect for making a relaxed statement, just like Malaika does.
Pooja Hegde
Ditch the black and pack a sunny yellow mini dress for your next vacay, just like Pooja. It's cute, chic and guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go.
Khushi Kapoor
A sexy white shirt can never go wrong, whether you're on vacation or simply chilling with friends. Khushi shows us how to style it to perfection.
And don't forget to pack a pair of distressed denim shorts. You can wear them with almost anything, and we bet they won't disappoint. Just ask Ms. Kapoor -- she'll agree!
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee makes a strong case for the cotton maxi dress while exploring Denmark. This one is for everyone who likes to keep things simple without compromising on style.
Shanaya Kapoor
Make sure you have a chic pair of sunglasses and a hat to accessorise and nail the ultimate holiday look. Shanaya gets it right!
Ananya Panday
How cool is Ananya's bandana look? A simple add-on to the outfit can make you standout from the lot.
Kusha Kapila
A versatile leather jacket is a statement piece worth carrying no matter where you go. You can pair it with a slinky dress, a mini skirt, a sweater, an evening outfit, or even just a plain tee -- like Kusha does -- and still look as fashionable as possible.
Shweta Tripathi
Lastly, a solid pair of leather boots will do you and your holiday look wonders. Check out how Shweta slays them with her casual chic avatar.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff