Malaika Arora Shimmers At A Wedding

There may have few guests at the wedding but Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur threw open the doors for their reception, inviting a happy mix of film and cricket folk.

Key Points Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur got married in a civil ceremony at the latter's home on March 11 in Mumbai.

The wedding reception was attended by many film and cricket folk.

The couple hosted a wedding reception on March 12.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur steal a moment at their reception.

Watch: Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur say hello

Malaika Arora shimmers, as she walks in.

Amyra Dastur worked with Kritika in the OTT series, Mumbai Meri Jaan.

Saiyami Kher.

Shenaaz Treasury started her career as a veejay, just like Gaurav Kapur.

Shreya Dhanwanthary played Kritika's cousin in the must watch JioHotstar film The Great Shamsuddin Family.

Rhea Chakraborty.

Watch: Rhea Chakraborty arrives

Anya Singh.

Amrita Puri.

Pooja Gor.

Shahana Goswami.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff