Malaika Arora: Queen Of Elevator Selfies

Malaika Arora consistently delivers a masterclass in effortless style, proving that fashion can be glamorous in every setting.
Key Points
- Malaika Arora is renowned for her fashionable elevator selfies, consistently showcasing her style.
- She effortlessly pulls off various looks, from casual-chic to glamorous red-hot outfits.
- Malaika demonstrates a mastery of monochrome trends and simple, elegant basics.
Whether she's walking the red carpet, attending an event, enjoying an exotic holiday or simply posing in an elevator, Malaika Arora makes it a point to look *very* fashionable.
So if her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan is the pout queen, Malla is the queen of elevator selfies! Namrata Thakker points us to the best ones.
Malaika's Signature Elevator Style
Malaika's casual chic avatar is minimal, gorgeous, and effortlessly stylish.
Dressed in a red hot outfit and matching shoes, Malaika knows how to stand out, even in an elevator!
In white pants, a white shirt, and black oversized glasses, Ms Arora serves a masterclass in slaying the monochrome trend.
Fashion Forward Looks
An elevator selfie is non-negotiable when you're dressed to kill, right Malaika?
Same elevator, different look.
Another all-white elevator look we are obsessed with. It's easygoing and classy.
Malaika pulls off the ultimate 'leather-pants look', worn with an oversized shirt.
Throwback to the time when Malaika broke the Internet while serving elevator fashion goals alongside her then boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff