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Malaika Arora: Queen Of Elevator Selfies

By NAMRATA THAKKER October 05, 2026 13:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Malaika Arora consistently delivers a masterclass in effortless style, proving that fashion can be glamorous in every setting.

Key Points

  • Malaika Arora is renowned for her fashionable elevator selfies, consistently showcasing her style.
  • She effortlessly pulls off various looks, from casual-chic to glamorous red-hot outfits.
  • Malaika demonstrates a mastery of monochrome trends and simple, elegant basics.

Whether she's walking the red carpet, attending an event, enjoying an exotic holiday or simply posing in an elevator, Malaika Arora makes it a point to look *very* fashionable.

So if her BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan is the pout queen, Malla is the queen of elevator selfies! Namrata Thakker points us to the best ones.

 

Malaika's Signature Elevator Style

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika's casual chic avatar is minimal, gorgeous, and effortlessly stylish.

 

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Dressed in a red hot outfit and matching shoes, Malaika knows how to stand out, even in an elevator!

 

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

In white pants, a white shirt, and black oversized glasses, Ms Arora serves a masterclass in slaying the monochrome trend.

Fashion Forward Looks

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

An elevator selfie is non-negotiable when you're dressed to kill, right Malaika?

 

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Same elevator, different look.

 

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Another all-white elevator look we are obsessed with. It's easygoing and classy.

 

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika pulls off the ultimate 'leather-pants look', worn with an oversized shirt.

 

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Throwback to the time when Malaika broke the Internet while serving elevator fashion goals alongside her then boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Malaika AroraKareena Kapoor KhanMallaMs AroraFashion Forward

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