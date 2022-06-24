News
Rakul Goes On A Date

Rakul Goes On A Date

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: June 24, 2022 18:09 IST
A look at film folk that Photographer Pradeep Bandekar met on Thursday.

Arjun Kapoor leaves town to celebrate his 37th birthday on June 26 with girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Has Malaika worn her designer outfit better than Patralekha?

 

Jacqueline Fernandez looks wow at the trailer launch of her Kannada fantasy action-adventure film, Vikrant Rona.

 

Jacqueline will share the screen with Kichcha Sudeep. Directed by Anup Bhandari, the film will release on July 28.

 

Suhana Khan goes to dance class.

 

As does her Archies co-star, Khushi Kapoor.

 

Shanaya Kapoor visits a salon.

 

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani go on a lunch date.

 

Pooja Hegde goes for her Pilates class.

 

Zayed Khan on a dinner date with wife Malaika.

All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
