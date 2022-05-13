News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mahesh Babu: 'I'd love to do Hindi films'

Mahesh Babu: 'I'd love to do Hindi films'

By SUBHASH K JHA
Last updated on: May 13, 2022 10:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

At a media interaction in Hyderabad the other day, when Mahesh Babu was asked why he hasn't worked in a Hindi film, the Telugu superstar joked Bollywood can't afford him.

'I may sound arrogant... I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me,' he had said.

'I don't want to waste my time. With the stardom and love I have in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier,' Mahesh Babu was reported as saying.

The comments became controversial with trolls dissing Mahesh Babu for his seeming arrogance.

 

The affable superstar sets the record straight.

"It was said in a lighthearted way," Mahesh Babu tells Subhash K Jha.

"Does anyone seriously think I'd comment about fees in a public place? And how would I know how much Bollywood pays its actors?"

So is he open to Bollywood offers?

'Of course! I'd love to do a Hindi film," he replies. "In fact, I'd like to do films in as many languages as possible. But Telugu cinema will always remain my priority."

Mahesh Babu's Hindi debut is closer than his fans imagine: S S Rajamouli will direct Mahesh Babu in a film that will be a Hindi-Telugu-Tamil tri-lingual.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUBHASH K JHA
COMMENT
Print this article
No Bollywood Heroine For Mahesh Babu
No Bollywood Heroine For Mahesh Babu
Pushpa Effect: Arjun Gets Huge Pay Hike
Pushpa Effect: Arjun Gets Huge Pay Hike
The VILLAIN of Kamal Haasan's Vikram
The VILLAIN of Kamal Haasan's Vikram
Terrorists kill policeman in J-K's Pulwama
Terrorists kill policeman in J-K's Pulwama
Uber to hire 500 engineers for its India tech centres
Uber to hire 500 engineers for its India tech centres
Has Jadeja Fallen Out With CSK?
Has Jadeja Fallen Out With CSK?
Sebi mulls launch of confidential IPO filings
Sebi mulls launch of confidential IPO filings

More like this

Who Is Tamannaah Partying With?

Who Is Tamannaah Partying With?

June Wedding in Tirupati for Nayanthara?

June Wedding in Tirupati for Nayanthara?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances