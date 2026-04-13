Fadnavis On Asha Bhosle: 'Her Voice Was The Soul Of Music'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over Asha Bhosle's demise, honouring her as an unparalleled versatile artist whose passing marks a significant loss for Indian and global music.

Key Points Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Asha Bhosle's residence to pay respects after her passing.

Fadnavis described Asha Bhosle as the 'most versatile artist' in Indian music, highlighting her contributions across numerous genres and languages.

He noted her death as an 'irreparable loss' for the Mangeshkar family, following the demise of her sister Lata Mangeshkar.

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai at 92 due to multi-organ failure after being admitted for exhaustion and a chest infection.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis visits Asha Bhosle's residence. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived at Asha Bhosle's residence after her mortal remains were brought to her home.

IMAGE: Asha Bhosle's mortal remain arrives at her home. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Earlier in the day, the ambulance with Asha Bhosle's mortal remains arrives at her residence after weaving through oceans of fans, media and security.

CM Fadnavis' Tribute to Asha Bhosle

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle and his daughter Zanai Bhosle. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over Asha Bhosle's demise, calling her one of the most versatile artists in Indian music and describing her death as a major loss for the country and in the world of music.

'This is a moment of grief for music enthusiasts across India and the entire world. She was known as the most versatile artist. Her service to music, the service to music by the Mangeshkar family -- we saw the demise of Lata didi, and today we see this. We are all sad... This is a great loss to all of us; we stand with the bereaved family,' he said.

In a post on X, Fadnavis added, 'With her demise, another star has fallen from the Mangeshkar lineage after Lata Didi. The beautiful garden of melodies has turned barren today. Asha Tai's voice was the soul of music. Asha Tai was the eternal verdant season in singing and an oceanic expanse of melodious emotions.'

A Legacy of Versatility

Fadnavis highlighted Asha Bhosle's extraordinary versatility, noting her contributions across genres, including devotional songs, classical music, ghazals, folk, pop, and film music in multiple languages. He also recalled a personal interaction with the singer at a World Radio Day event, describing her wit and warmth during their meeting, adding that her loss is 'unbearable' for fans and the music fraternity.

'From soulful songs like Tora Man Darpan Kahlaaye to tracks like Khallas, she effortlessly sang songs across countless moods, imprinting her unique mark on genres ranging from devotional songs, emotional melodies, theatrical music, ghazals, classical music, Rabindra Sangeet, folk songs, to pop.

'Singing over 12,000 songs in Marathi, Hindi, Bengali, along with 20 Indian languages and foreign tongues, she was also conferred awards like the Bangla Vibhushan akin to the Maharashtra Bhushan. Such a multifaceted singer, who so effortlessly embraced change, will not come again,' Fadnavis added.

'Just recently, at a World Radio Day event where we were together, she insisted I sing Abhi Na Jaao Chhodkar for her, and had even quipped, 'Look, I got the Chief Minister to sing for me.' The very thought that we will no longer have Ashatai's company is unbearable. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her. We share in the grief of her family and the countless fans across the country.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff