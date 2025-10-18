HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mahabharat Cast Bids Goodbye To Pankaj Dheer

October 18, 2025 13:11 IST

It was a Mahabharat reunion of sorts at the prayer service for Pankaj Dheer at ISKCON in Juhu, northwest Mumbai, on Friday, October 17, as actors in B R Chopra's hugely successful television serial paid their respects to the actor who played Karna.

Dheer succumbed to cancer on October 15, and the funeral was attended by film folk, including Salman Khan.

Nikitin Dheer, Pankaj Dheer's son.

 

Puneet Issar, who played Duryodhan in Mahabharat, was a close friend of the late actor.

 

Firoz Khan had played Arjun; he arrives with wife Kashmira and son Jibran Khan.

 

Mukesh Khanna, who played Bheeshma, with Karanvir Bohra.

 

Surendra Pal, who played Dronacharya.

 

Pankaj Dheer acted in several films in his career. His Chennai Express director Rohit Shetty.

 

Yashodhara and Suresh Oberoi.

 

Aloka Bedi and Ranjeet.

 

Sunita and Ashutosh Gowariker.

 

Juhi Babbar and Anup Soni.

 

Tanvi Azmi and Baba Azmi.

 

Upsana Singh and Priti Sapru.

 

Madhur Bhandarkar.

 

Zayed Khan.

 

Rajat Bedi.

 

Rakesh Bedi.

 

Deepak Parashar.

 

Darshan Jariwala.

 

Esha Deol.

 

Poonam Dhillon.

 

Jackie Shroff.

 

Aditya Pancholi.

 

Sonu Sood.

 

Mukesh Rishi.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

