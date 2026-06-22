Madhoo: 'I Miss What I Do In Front Of The Camera'

'Once an artist, always an artist. That identity, I realised about myself only when I stopped working.'

IMAGE: Madhoo in Chinna Chinna Aasai.

Key Points Madhoo is making an emotional return to a lead role in the Tamil-Malayalam film Chinna Chinna Aasai.

The film, shot entirely outdoors in Varanasi, features Madhoo as a 50-year-old woman in an autumnal love story.

Madhoo sacrificed her annual family holiday to dedicate a month to shooting Chinna Chinna Aasai.

IMAGE: Madhoo and Arvind Swami in Roja.

Ever since her debut with two blockbusters -- Phool Aur Kaante and Roja -- in the early 1990s, Madhoo (real name Madhoobala Raghunath Malini) has oscillated effortlessly from Hindi to Telugu and Tamil cinema, and now Malayalam.

She is currently seen as Manoj Bajpayee's Malayali wife in Governor where she brings considerable warmth to a dry film.

Tell her this and Madhoo replies, "Thank you so much for appreciating my role in Governor. It really means a lot to me."

'Every Movie That I Feel Special Has Changed A Little Bit Of Me'

IMAGE: Madhoo and Indrans in Chinna Chinna Aasai.

So which of her films does she consider milestones? "I love my work and I don't know which movie is a milestone movie. Everybody knows about Roja, everyone knows about Phool Aur Kaante so...

"Every movie that I feel special to me has changed a little bit of me."

But Madhoo must make mention of one project that proved a turning point in her career. "My coming back into the movie industry and doing a Web series like Sweet Kaaram Coffee was a turning point. It's a full running role and that makes a lot of difference."

"Even in Governor to play the wife of the RBI governor was very prestigious with Manoj Bajpayee."

"Currently I'm releasing a film in Kochi in Tamil and Malayalam. It's extremely special so I am in a very good space in my life and I'm extremely grateful for that."

"It was shot in Varanasi last year. This movie has me in the title role. It's called Chinna Chinna Aasai. Yes, that's my song from Roja. I can't stop my tears. I love my work, but I don't attach myself to any movies."

"But this movie I am carrying on my shoulders, on top of my head, on my heart, because the makers, they have so much faith in my star quality, in my ability, in my potential, that after so many years.

"It's like Roja. And it is fabulous. It's a fabulous story. You know, very apt, keeping in mind my age. I play a 50-year-old woman who meets a stranger who is 65 years old. So it's an autumnal love story."

IMAGE: Madhoo and Indrans in Chinna Chinna Aasai.

"For one month I stayed in Varanasi from start to finish. I love the role. I loved acting in it. I sacrificed my family time for Chinna Chinna Aasai. It was to be shot in December which is my family holiday because my children live abroad."

"December, we all come together for Christmas, New Year, travel, everything. So I actually said no to these people. I told them, please, I can't do it. And they only wanted to shoot in December. I offered November, December, January to shoot in Varanasi.

"The director Varsha Vasudev said this, my entire movie is outdoors. There's no set, there's no indoors. It's all on the streets of Varanasi and in the Ganga. So we have to be kind to our staff, ma'am.

"Artists will sit under the umbrellas and other things. But my camera crew will have to carry all the things and walk around in the heat. So she insisted that this can be only shot in December, not even in January. I said, let me finish my New Year's holiday. And she said, no, Kumbh Mela is starting on the 11th of Jan. The crowd that will come to Varanasi, we won't be able to shoot. So we shot whole of December."

Luckily for Madhoo, her family supported her in her decision to shoot during her annual family time. "My family was kind enough to adjust with me this one year. They said, 'Mama, if you like it so much, it doesn't matter. Just enjoy.' My brother, who was supposed to come back from America, he said, 'Don't worry, I'll change my ticket to February. Just go do it.' My husband and kids, they were okay without me."

'Whether I Work In Movies Or Not, I Will Always Remain An Artist'

IMAGE: Madhoo and Indrans in Chinna Chinna Aasai.

Madhoo divides her time between acting and taking care of her family. "I love being an actor, I love being a wife and most importantly, I love being the mother. I have not overly been pushing into my career because I feel my daughters are most precious to me and I want to give all my time making sure that they are fine and I love them."

IMAGE: Madhoo and Manoj Bajpayee in Governor.

Madhoo is eager to do quality work. "This is where I belong. I'm an artist. And that is something that I've discovered when I was not working. When I was out of the industry is when I realised that whether I work in movies or not, I will always remain an artist."

"And once an artist, always an artist. That identity, I realised about myself only when I did not work. When I stopped working, I went onto become a family person. So, I took that decision to look after my family wholeheartedly."

"But when I went in there, as much as I love being in my family, I realised... You started missing your work also. I miss what I do in front of the camera. Yeah. So, just being there in front of the camera and being an actor is also important to me."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff