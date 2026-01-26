Madhavan: 'With Padma Shri, My Journey Has Just Begun

'It is truly the icing on the cake. I couldn't be happier. My family and I are celebrating. We've never been happier.'

IMAGE: R Madhavan in Dhurandhar.

R Madhavan, who ended 2025 with a bang in Dhurandhar, has started this year on a heartening note. The Government Of India has awarded him the prestigious Padma Shri.

Subhash K Jha touched base with Madhavan soon after the announcement.

Madhavan couldn't be happier. "It's like being told I've been doing something right. My life an actor has always been unpredictable. And you know what? I like it like that. Stability is for real life. By God's Grace I've a fabulous wife and a son who makes me proud every day.

"The movies are where I seek the adventure and excitement. My career has been like a rollercoaster. I started on television, then satellite, then Tamil cinema, and Hindi... God has been kind. I never had to encounter failure."

And now the Padma Shri. "It is truly the icing on the cake. I couldn't be happier. My family and I are celebrating. We've never been happier."

Madhavan feels his journey has just begun. "The Padma Shri gives me that born-again feeling. I feel I've just begun."

R Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, a senior Indian intelligence officer modelled on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in Dhurandhar.

