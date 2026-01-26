HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Madhavan: 'With Padma Shri, My Journey Has Just Begun

Madhavan: 'With Padma Shri, My Journey Has Just Begun

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 26, 2026 11:11 IST

x

'It is truly the icing on the cake. I couldn't be happier. My family and I are celebrating. We've never been happier.'

IMAGE: R Madhavan in Dhurandhar.
 

R Madhavan, who ended 2025 with a bang in Dhurandhar, has started this year on a heartening note. The Government Of India has awarded him the prestigious Padma Shri.

Subhash K Jha touched base with Madhavan soon after the announcement.

Madhavan couldn't be happier. "It's like being told I've been doing something right. My life an actor has always been unpredictable. And you know what? I like it like that. Stability is for real life. By God's Grace I've a fabulous wife and a son who makes me proud every day.

"The movies are where I seek the adventure and excitement. My career has been like a rollercoaster. I started on television, then satellite, then Tamil cinema, and Hindi... God has been kind. I never had to encounter failure."

And now the Padma Shri. "It is truly the icing on the cake. I couldn't be happier. My family and I are celebrating. We've never been happier."

Madhavan feels his journey has just begun. "The Padma Shri gives me that born-again feeling. I feel I've just begun."

Key Points

  • The Centre has awarded Madhavan the prestigious Padma Shri.
  • Madhavan ended 2025 on a big note
  • R Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, a senior Indian intelligence officer modelled on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, in Dhurandhar.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Read list of Padma awards
Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra; Read list of Padma awards
Ex-bus conductor among 45 Padma Shri 'unsung heroes'
Ex-bus conductor among 45 Padma Shri 'unsung heroes'
'Padma Shri More Important Than Grammys'
'Padma Shri More Important Than Grammys'
30 unsung heroes honored with Padma Shri
30 unsung heroes honored with Padma Shri
Is Madhavan Jealous Of Akshaye Khanna?
Is Madhavan Jealous Of Akshaye Khanna?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

National Flag unfurled at the Kartavya Path1:08

National Flag unfurled at the Kartavya Path

Prez Murmu, EU Council and Commission Chiefs Arrive at Kartavya Path0:59

Prez Murmu, EU Council and Commission Chiefs Arrive at...

Unique Community Kitchen in Gujarat Village draws PM Modi's attention5:17

Unique Community Kitchen in Gujarat Village draws PM...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO