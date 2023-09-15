News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Made In Heaven Actor Rio Kapadia's Last Post

Made In Heaven Actor Rio Kapadia's Last Post

Source: ANI
September 15, 2023 11:19 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rio Kapadia/Instagram

Rio Kapadia, who was known for his work in films like Chak De! India, Dil Chahta Hain and Mardaani, has passed into the ages. He was last seen in Made In Heaven Season 2.

He is survived by his wife Maria Farah and children, Aman and Veer.

 

In his last post on Instagram, posted in June, he shared a picture from Paris, above, and wrote, 'Back again to the final leg of the European trip! Back to Paris. Had to see Paris in the eve from the Eiffel tower and have some last dinners in the beautiful city.'

He has appeared in films like Happy New Year and Khuda Hafiz as well as daily soaps like Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

