Maatrubhumi Trailer: Schezwan Mein Kuch Kaala Hai!

After months of reshoots and uncertainty, Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi is finally heading to theatres, but its trailer raises intriguing questions about how much of the original Battle of Galwan story remains.

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi.

Key Points The trailer for Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi has been released, confirming a December 4 theatrical release date.

Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the film reportedly underwent extensive reshoots and changes, moving beyond its initial focus on the June 15-16, 2020 Galwan clashes.

Salman Khan portrays a character inspired by Colonel B Santosh Babu, who died in the Galwan incident, though the film's final version appears to have a broader narrative.

So it finally happened!

After months of dilly-dallying, the trailer for Maatrubhumi dropped late on November 10, with the Salman Khan-starrer finally locking in a December 4 theatrical release.

Considering the reports of extensive reshoots and major editing overhauls, Salman Khan fans should probably just be thankful the film is making it to theatres in one piece. But the bigger question is: What exactly are they getting?

From Battle Of Galwan To Maatrubhumi

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi.

Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the movie was supposed to revolve around the June 15-16, 2020 clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control.

However, reports of changes following objections to its depiction of events, coupled with the exit of its original creative collaborators, suggest that the film has since evolved into something quite different.

Salman plays a character based on Maha Vir Chakra awardee Colonel B Santosh Babu of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who died alongside 19 other soldiers in the violent hand-to-hand clashes on June 15-16, 2020.

Yet, judging by the trailer and the developments surrounding the film, the final version may have moved considerably beyond that original account.

According to reports, Maatrubhumi underwent extensive reshoots and changes after failing to secure clearance from the government and the Censor Board over its depiction of events.

While the exact nature of the recommended changes remains unclear, Salman Khan Films, the production house, has evidently agreed to them. After all, the trailer is finally out and a release date has been locked in.

WATCH: The Trailer of Maatrubhumi

But take a look at the credits at the end of the trailer and you will notice that no writers are mentioned.

Apoorva Lakhia remains credited as the director, but journalists Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, who were creatively involved in the project, aren't.

They had earlier issued a statement on November 5 where they said the film had moved beyond the account of the Galwan incident detailed in their book, India's Most Fearless, and that their association with the project had consequently ended. They also wished the team well.

This raises a rather curious question: What exactly has Maatrubhumi become if it is no longer a film about the Galwan incident? The trailer clearly shows clashes between Indian and Chinese forces turning bloody and violent, with Salman's unit facing enemies wielding clubs wrapped in barbed wire.

So, what exactly has changed?

Trailer Highlights, Salman's Portrayal

IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh and Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi.

The trailer first introduces Salman Khan's character as a young commando (and he looks genuinely cool in that look) before shifting to a more mature version for the present-day events.

He belongs to the Pahadi Bihar Tiger Battalion, and his reputation is so formidable that even Chinese generals speak of him with awe and trepidation.

The trailer then shifts to his family life, with Chitrangda Singh (paired with Salman Khan for the first time) playing his wife, before moving on to songs and some perfunctory light-hearted moments at the Indian Army posting.

Not to mention, the expected 'patriotic' lines. Like Salman's character telling his two sons, that when a soldier leaves home, his family should not say 'bye'; instead they should salute him on farewell. Or a soldier in his army saying that his newborn son is with his mother, while he (the soldier) is with his mother (India).

Interestingly, the movie never clearly mentions Salman's character by name, though at one point we hear his voicemail message refer to 'San B'.

Sorry, I just couldn't decipher it properly through that trademark Salman Khan drawl.

Speaking of which, the superstar's monotonous dialogue delivery persists throughout. It makes it difficult to know when to take him seriously, even during the violent clashes.

He gets his one-liners, of course. The serious ones towards the end of the trailer kind of work, but the light-hearted ones... well, they kind of suck.

I am not entirely sure what to make of the scene where a Chinese commander haughtily declares that the land belongs to them, prompting Salman to turn to his subordinate and quip, "Schezwan mein kuch kaala hai..."

Yes, Bhai, trailer dekhke bhi wohi lag raha... something doesn't feel right...

Since we are on the subject of Chinese sauces, there is one mildly amusing sequence poking fun at how Indians have taken Chinese cuisine and rendered it almost unrecognisable through Indianisation. The film even shows the Chinese enjoying this culinary transmogrification.

Action And Emotional Depth

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Maatrubhumi.

Maatrubhumi also explores a storyline involving Khan's character and a Chinese general, played by Nepali actor Anoop Bikram Shahi. Despite serving the other side, his character is shown to be conscientious, even clashing verbally with his superiors over their stance on the LAC.

The trailer takes a grim turn when the focus shifts to the clashes. Both armies appear to avoid using firearms, but the confrontation turns brutally bloody nonetheless.

Salman Khan has played a soldier before, but this is his first entirely battle-focused film (actually second, if you consider Kabir Khan's Tubelight, but Bhai wasn't doing any action there).

It will be interesting to see how he fares in a role that does not require him to defy the laws of physics.

That said, the VFX looks less than stellar in a few scenes thanks to very discernible green-screens, unfortunately taking away from the grandeur of the snow-capped landscapes where the film was shot.

The action, at least from what the trailer reveals, looks surprisingly grounded by Bhai standards.

If Apoorva Lakhia manages to get the emotional beats right, Maatrubhumi might prove to be a genuinely moving watch. And that is not something we have been able to say about a Salman Khan film since 2015's Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Maatrubhumi releases in theatres on December 4.

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Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff