Maanayata's Love Post For Sanjay Dutt

'The generational trauma, the mood swings, the moral indifferences, the habits... sometimes it's not so pleasant anymore...'

'But even then, if you choose to love the same person, such love... is the love of understanding.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maanayata Dutt/Instagram

Maanayata Dutt writes a heartfelt note to her husband Sanjay Dutt on their 17th wedding anniversary on February 11.

'When you truly love a person, you love them twice!!

'We hurry too much when we say 'I love you' the first time. We are attracted to the way they look, the way they smell, the way they move, the way they talk. But after a few months or years, the curtain falls off from the senses that are not so attractive anymore!

'We are faced with the true person that they are, the generational trauma, the mood swings, the moral indifferences, the habits... sometimes it's not so pleasant anymore...

'But even then, if you choose to love the same person, such love... is the love of understanding... knowing... power... And when you say, I love you... this love is strength... imperishable... and forever.

'I love you @duttsanjay my annoying bestest half.'

The song Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat was added to the post.

Sanjay and Maanayata married in 2008 after two years of dating. They first registered their marriage in Goa and later had a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai.

They are the parents of twins, Shahraan and Iqra, who were born in 2010.