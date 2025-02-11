HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Maanayata's Love Post For Sanjay Dutt

Maanayata's Love Post For Sanjay Dutt

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 11, 2025 12:14 IST

x

'The generational trauma, the mood swings, the moral indifferences, the habits... sometimes it's not so pleasant anymore...'
'But even then, if you choose to love the same person, such love... is the love of understanding.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maanayata Dutt/Instagram

Maanayata Dutt writes a heartfelt note to her husband Sanjay Dutt on their 17th wedding anniversary on February 11.

'When you truly love a person, you love them twice!!

'We hurry too much when we say 'I love you' the first time. We are attracted to the way they look, the way they smell, the way they move, the way they talk. But after a few months or years, the curtain falls off from the senses that are not so attractive anymore!

'We are faced with the true person that they are, the generational trauma, the mood swings, the moral indifferences, the habits... sometimes it's not so pleasant anymore...

'But even then, if you choose to love the same person, such love... is the love of understanding... knowing... power... And when you say, I love you... this love is strength... imperishable... and forever.

'I love you @duttsanjay my annoying bestest half.'

 

The song Ho Gayi Hai Mohabbat was added to the post.

Sanjay and Maanayata married in 2008 after two years of dating. They first registered their marriage in Goa and later had a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai.

They are the parents of twins, Shahraan and Iqra, who were born in 2010.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Share:

RELATED STORIES

A day in Maanayata Dutt's life
A day in Maanayata Dutt's life
Sanjay Dutt ties the knot
Sanjay Dutt ties the knot
'Go after Sanjay Dutt and kill him'
'Go after Sanjay Dutt and kill him'
Sanjay Dutt: Maanyata doesn't interfere with my work too much
Sanjay Dutt: Maanyata doesn't interfere with my work too much
'I've been damaged so much'
'I've been damaged so much'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ways To ILU ILU Like Bollywood

webstory image 2

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Tips For The Most Passionate Sex

VIDEOS

The 'Deer Lady' of Andamans who speaks to animals5:09

The 'Deer Lady' of Andamans who speaks to animals

Tamanna Bhatia spotted outside salon in Juhu0:35

Tamanna Bhatia spotted outside salon in Juhu

PM Modi meets 'friend' Emmanuel Macron0:29

PM Modi meets 'friend' Emmanuel Macron

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD