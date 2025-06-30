Maa Gives Kajol Her First Solo Success!

IMAGE: Kajol in Maa.

With movies doing well at the box office, it's time for the film industry to rejoice.

Last week, Sitaare Zameen Par achieved superhit status.

The film has earned Rs 123 crore/Rs 1.23 billion so far and counting.

This week, the Kajol-starrer Maa has taken a good start.

On Friday, the film collected Rs 4.93 crore (Rs 49.3 million), exceeding expectations, as it was a female-centric film with a strong local (Bengali) influence.

Still, Maa managed to do well at all major centres of the country, right through the weekend, with Rs 19 crore* (Rs 190 million) being gathered at the box office.

Kajol has not scored a solo lead success before this.

The horror drama is all set to have a lifetime collections of over Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million).

IMAGE: Brad Pitt in F1: The Movie.

The Hollywood release F1: The Movie also took a good start at the box office, scoring a half century in its first weekend.

The signs of it emerging as a box office success were visible on Wednesday itself when a paid preview show saw a full house.

The film opened in the excess of Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) on Friday and then went on to show good progress over the weekend, resulting in Rs 20 crore* (Rs 200 million) collections.

Reviews of this Brad Pitt-starrer are good and though the sports drama genre doesn't have a precedence of doing well in India, this one is an exception.

IMAGE: Vishnu Manchu and Preity Mukhundhan in Kannappa.

The Telugu film Kannappa didn't find any takers in its Hindi version.

There were no promotions around it and barely any screens.

When a film just sees a token release, it gets a limited chance to do well.

Moreover, barring the climax, reviews weren't too great for the film. So it saw an opening weekend of under Rs 1 crore* (Rs 10 million), it will barely collect Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore (Rs 20 million to Rs 30 million) in its lifetime for the Hindi version.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff