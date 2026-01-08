'Love Story Hoga,' Promises Emraan

IMAGE: Zoya Afroz, Emraan Hashmi, Amruta Khanvilkar at the Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web launch event in Mumbai, January 7, 2026. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Walking into the launch of Netflix's latest thriller, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, felt much like navigating an airport.

A bustling counter handed out boarding passes. Yes, boarding passes!

Next up, a 'little too serious' security check.

And then, designated boarding gates!

This was a cleverly-staged introduction to the high-stakes world of customs enforcement, which forms the premise of Neeraj Pandey's latest show.

IMAGE: The boarding pass at the Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web launch event. Photograph: Mayur Sanap/Rediff

The intriguing set-up captures the show's novel theme, which headlining star Emraan Hashmi describes as a 'new world'.

"The custom officers have never made it to the screen. And I don't know why," Emraan says at the trailer launch.

"This is one law enforcement body for which no film has ever been made. We have made films on police officers, Army, BSF. And I have played pretty much everything. But this was fantastic, and I just felt that this is such a new world."

IMAGE: Emraan Hashmi at the Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Emraan said he was impressed by the script which is "rooted in authenticity" and praised the team for spending over two years developing the story.

The actor, who plays a customs officer in the show, was asked whether he had ever faced questioning at an airport.

Yes, folks, India's star actor has.

WATCH: Emraan Hashmi recalls his experience with airport customs.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Neeraj Pandey, known for thriller shows like Special Ops and Khakee, said Taskaree is his attempt to shine a light on the quiet courage of officers who operate behind the scenes.

He revealed that Emraan signed on "within minutes" of hearing the basic storyline.

"The only challenge was making a family-friendly show with Emraan," Pandey said, playfully poking fun at the actor's long-standing bold onscreen image.

"That was quite a challenge, but we managed to pull it off."

Emraan was quick to respond, as he quipped, "Well, I controlled myself for the show."

IMAGE: Amruta Khanvilkar, Neeraj Pandey, Emraan Hashmi at the Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web centres on a special customs task force operating at the Mumbai airport.

Emraan plays Arjun Meena, a dedicated customs officer who takes on a powerful smuggling network headed by Sharad Kelkar, who steps into the role of antagonist.

The series also stars Amruta Khanvilkar, Nandish Singh Sandhu and Zoya Afroz.

WATCH: Why working with Emraan Hashmi was special for Zoya Afroz.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

No Emraan Hashmi outing feels complete without a touch of romance, so does Taskaree come with its share of swoony moments and dance numbers?

"Of course, love story hoga," Emraan says with a smile.

"Main hoon aur love story nahin hain, aisa kabhi nahin ho sakta. There are two beautiful women in the show," he adds.

IMAGE: Team Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web at the launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

WATCH: Why Amruta Khanvilkar got violent on the set.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web premieres on January 14.