Lots Of Romance In Theatres This May

Bollywood is gearing up for a romantic May, with a diverse slate of films including romcoms, historical epics and family dramas.

Key Points This May will see a significant number of romantic comedies and dramas released in Bollywood, making it a 'summer of romance'.

Raja Shivaji, a bilingual historical epic starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and Vidya Balan, is a major release on May 1.

Aamir Khan's production Ek Din features Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, relying on word-of-mouth for success.

Other notable releases include Daadi Ki Shaadi with Kapil Sharma and Neetu Singh, and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do starring Ayushmann Khurrana.

It’s the summer of romance as multiple romcoms and romantic dramas arrive in theatres this May. Joginder Tuteja lists the theatrical entertainment coming up.

Major Releases Kick Off May

Raja Shivaji

Release date: May 1

The biggest release of the month is a Marathi film, with Ritiesh Deshmukh producing, directing and acting in Raja Shivaji.

The historical brings the valour of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen, and is a multi-starrer, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree and Genelia Deshmukh. Salman Khan puts in a cameo.

The bilingual will release in Hindi as well.

Ek Din

Release date: May 1

The advance booking of the film opened many weeks ago but so far, awareness around Ek Din is quite low. Junaid Khan pairs up with Sai Pallavi, who makes her Bollywood debut before Ramayana arrives.

The film is directed by debutant Sunil Pandey, who assisted in films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Delhi Belly, Taare Zameen Par and Rang De Basanti.

The Aamir Khan production will be relying entirely on word-of-mouth.

Mid-May Offerings: Drama and Comedy

Aakhri Sawal

Release date: May 8

Sanjay Dutt leads the show in Aakhri Sawal, which asks many bold questions. Also starring Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty and Neetu Chandra, the film is directed by National Award winner Abhijeet Mohan Warang.

Daadi Ki Shaadi

Release date: May 8

After Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Kapil Sharma will be seen in yet another light-hearted comedy, Daadi Ki Shaadi. Neetu Singh plays the protagonist and is joined by real life daughter Riddhima Kapoor, who makes her big screen debut.

The film is directed by Ashish R Mohan (Khiladi 786).

Late May: Continuing the Romantic Trend

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Release date: May 15

The season of romance and comedy continues with Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which features Ayushmann Khurrana and his three leading ladies, Rakul Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Belonging to the same universe that director Mudassar Aziz had created for Pati Patni Aur Woh (Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday), one waits to see what this has to offer.

Chand Mera Dil

Release date: May 22

The month will close with yet another romantic film, Chand Mera Dil.

Lakshya, who was last seen in Ba***ds of Bollywood, returns to big screen after his big screen actioned Kill.

Ananya Panday is his leading lady, and one of the highlights of the Karan Johar production is music by Sachin-Jigar. The film is directed by Vivek Soni (Aap Jaisa Koi, Meenakshi Sundareshwar).

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff