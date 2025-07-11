Looking at Priyanka's Miami Holiday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra deserves a holiday.

The actor, who was recently seen in the fun actioner Heads Of State, takes a quick break with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in Miami.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

A date with a view.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Fun times with Malti Marie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Back home, Priyanka's Marathi film Paani won even more awards at the Filmfare Awards Marathi. Since she could not attend, Priyanka sent in a video message.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka enjoys some laughs with her maternal cousin Irfan Ahmed and his children.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti and her cousin enjoy playtime.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff