Looking at Priyanka's Miami Holiday

Priyanka Chopra deserves a holiday.
The actor, who was recently seen in the fun actioner Heads Of State, takes a quick break with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in Miami.
A date with a view.
Fun times with Malti Marie.
Back home, Priyanka's Marathi film Paani won even more awards at the Filmfare Awards Marathi. Since she could not attend, Priyanka sent in a video message.
Priyanka enjoys some laughs with her maternal cousin Irfan Ahmed and his children.
Malti and her cousin enjoy playtime.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff