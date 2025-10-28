Look, Who Just Joined Mirzapur: The Film!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan, known for films such as Jannat and 3G - A Killer Connection, is the latest addition to the cast of Mirzapur: The Film.

The film, which will be released in 2026, is the cinematic extension of the Mirzapur OTT series and will delve deeper into the characters. The project is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment.

Sonal shared the news on Instagram. It comprised a welcome letter from Excel Entertainment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

It read, 'Dear Sonal, We are excited to have you on the team for Mirzapur. Can't wait to see the magic you bring to the screen! Best Wishes, Ritesh and Farhan, Excel Entertainment.'

Ritesh being Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel's co-founder; Farhan being Farhan Akhtar, Excel's other co-founder.

'Still sinking in... So glad to be a part of a journey so incredible and game-changing,' Sonal said. 'I'm immensely excited to join Mirzapur: The Film, and I can't wait for you all to see what we have to unpack on the screen... Thank you @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @gurmmeetsingh @excelmovies for bringing me into the world of Mirzapur. I'm thrilled to be a part of this iconic project.'

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, who have previously starred in the OTT series, feature in the film. The first season of the series released in 2018, followed by two more seasons in 2020 and 2024 respectively.

The series has also been renewed for the fourth season. All the seasons released on Amazon Prime Video.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff