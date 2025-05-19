Long Legs, Short Shorts: Bollywood's Summer Mantra

Bollywood's summer mantra is simple: Long legs, short shorts.

Sukanya Verma shows us how this stylish lot demonstrates the A to Z of shorts fashion.

Sharvari Wagh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Teaming a denim bandeau top and shorts keeps the blues away for the bubbly star.

Disha Patani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha's hotness quotient gets all the boost it needs in skimpy shorts and classic white camisole.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Shorts show their chic side in Chanel's first Indian brand ambassador's tailored-to-perfection tweed blouse and shorts combo.

Nitanshi Goel

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Outside that coy Laapataa Ladies figure, Nitanshi's carefree city girl vibe hits to the hilt in a pair of playfully appliqued shorts.

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Torn shorts, denim shirt, cool sneakers, Karishma knows how to stand tall and in style.

Mithila Palkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila's head-to-toe pinkness offers a welcome relief in a sea of blue shorts.

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

If you thought shorts are all about casuals and comfort, a statuesque Khushi is take is happy to give it a formal twist.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara's fluorescent athleisure touch aces the shorts game.

Saba Azad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Azad/Instagram

Shorts can be super classy too, proves singer, actress and queen of Hrithik Roshan's heart

Diana Penty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana is the quintessential picture of homebody in her comfortable tee and shorts avatar.

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Cuteness thy name is Shanaya taking her adorable pooch out for a stroll in fuss-free denim shorts and tie strap top.

Pooja Hegde

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde /Instagram

Nothing announces summer like Pooja in shorts doubling up as floral co-ord sets in loungewear.

Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi

On screen too, these leggy lasses keep the mercury high with their off-white, rhinestone-y and sparkly version of good ol' shorts.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff