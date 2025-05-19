HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Long Legs, Short Shorts: Bollywood's Summer Mantra

Long Legs, Short Shorts: Bollywood's Summer Mantra

By SUKANYA VERMA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 19, 2025 12:04 IST

x

Bollywood's summer mantra is simple: Long legs, short shorts.

Sukanya Verma shows us how this stylish lot demonstrates the A to Z of shorts fashion.

Sharvari Wagh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Teaming a denim bandeau top and shorts keeps the blues away for the bubbly star.

 

Disha Patani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha's hotness quotient gets all the boost it needs in skimpy shorts and classic white camisole.

 

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Shorts show their chic side in Chanel's first Indian brand ambassador's tailored-to-perfection tweed blouse and shorts combo.

 

Nitanshi Goel

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Outside that coy Laapataa Ladies figure, Nitanshi's carefree city girl vibe hits to the hilt in a pair of playfully appliqued shorts.

 

Karishma Tanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Torn shorts, denim shirt, cool sneakers, Karishma knows how to stand tall and in style.

 

Mithila Palkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila's head-to-toe pinkness offers a welcome relief in a sea of blue shorts.

 

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

If you thought shorts are all about casuals and comfort, a statuesque Khushi is take is happy to give it a formal twist.

 

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara's fluorescent athleisure touch aces the shorts game.

 

Saba Azad

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Azad/Instagram

Shorts can be super classy too, proves singer, actress and queen of Hrithik Roshan's heart

 

Diana Penty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana is the quintessential picture of homebody in her comfortable tee and shorts avatar.

 

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Cuteness thy name is Shanaya taking her adorable pooch out for a stroll in fuss-free denim shorts and tie strap top.

 

Pooja Hegde

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde /Instagram

Nothing announces summer like Pooja in shorts doubling up as floral co-ord sets in loungewear.

 

Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi

On screen too, these leggy lasses keep the mercury high with their off-white, rhinestone-y and sparkly version of good ol' shorts.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

11 Ways To Chill This SUMMER
11 Ways To Chill This SUMMER
Bollywood's Hatke Hotsteppers
Bollywood's Hatke Hotsteppers
Bold, Beautiful And Backless
Bold, Beautiful And Backless
Madhuri Dixit's Top 8 Dance Songs
Madhuri Dixit's Top 8 Dance Songs
10 Bold Avatars Of Madhuri Dixit
10 Bold Avatars Of Madhuri Dixit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Madhuri Dixit's Top 8 Dance Songs

webstory image 2

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 3

Refreshing Thirst Quenchers From Kerala

VIDEOS

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa1:36

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa

CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai visits Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai1:49

CJI Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai visits Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai

Indian air defence shield foiled Pakistan's attack on Golden Temple, Here's how3:16

Indian air defence shield foiled Pakistan's attack on...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD