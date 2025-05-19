Long Legs, Short Shorts: Bollywood's Summer Mantra

Bollywood's summer mantra is simple: Long legs, short shorts.
Sukanya Verma shows us how this stylish lot demonstrates the A to Z of shorts fashion.
Sharvari Wagh
Teaming a denim bandeau top and shorts keeps the blues away for the bubbly star.
Disha Patani
Disha's hotness quotient gets all the boost it needs in skimpy shorts and classic white camisole.
Ananya Panday
Shorts show their chic side in Chanel's first Indian brand ambassador's tailored-to-perfection tweed blouse and shorts combo.
Nitanshi Goel
Outside that coy Laapataa Ladies figure, Nitanshi's carefree city girl vibe hits to the hilt in a pair of playfully appliqued shorts.
Karishma Tanna
Torn shorts, denim shirt, cool sneakers, Karishma knows how to stand tall and in style.
Mithila Palkar
Mithila's head-to-toe pinkness offers a welcome relief in a sea of blue shorts.
Khushi Kapoor
If you thought shorts are all about casuals and comfort, a statuesque Khushi is take is happy to give it a formal twist.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara's fluorescent athleisure touch aces the shorts game.
Saba Azad
Shorts can be super classy too, proves singer, actress and queen of Hrithik Roshan's heart
Diana Penty
Diana is the quintessential picture of homebody in her comfortable tee and shorts avatar.
Shanaya Kapoor
Cuteness thy name is Shanaya taking her adorable pooch out for a stroll in fuss-free denim shorts and tie strap top.
Pooja Hegde
Nothing announces summer like Pooja in shorts doubling up as floral co-ord sets in loungewear.
Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi
On screen too, these leggy lasses keep the mercury high with their off-white, rhinestone-y and sparkly version of good ol' shorts.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff