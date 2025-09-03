Lokah Controversy: Why Dulquer Salmaan Is Saying Sorry

Controversy: Why Dulquer Salmaan Is Saying Sorry

IMAGE: Kalyani Priyadarshan in Lokah.

Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films, has issued an apology after a dialogue in its latest film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra sparked controversy for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Kannada-speaking community.

The makers stated that they place people above everything else and asked the audience to forgive the unintentional mistake.

They have decided to remove or edit the dialogue in question.

'It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka. At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended.

'The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology,' the statement read.

IMAGE: Lokah actor Naslen, centre, with Tovino Thomas, left, and Dulquer Salmaan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Naslen/Instagram

In Lokah, actor Sandy plays the role of the antagonist, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, and is reported to have delivered a controversial dialogue that allegedly targets Bengaluru city and its women in the film.

Made under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been written and directed by Dominic Arun.

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays a superhero in the film. Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian and Sandy play prominent roles.

Lokah released in theatres on August 28, and has garnered praise from critics and viewers.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff