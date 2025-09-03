HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Lokah Controversy: Why Dulquer Salmaan Is Saying Sorry

Lokah Controversy: Why Dulquer Salmaan Is Saying Sorry

Source: ANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 03, 2025 09:39 IST

x

IMAGE: Kalyani Priyadarshan in Lokah.

Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films, has issued an apology after a dialogue in its latest film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra sparked controversy for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Kannada-speaking community.

The makers stated that they place people above everything else and asked the audience to forgive the unintentional mistake.

They have decided to remove or edit the dialogue in question.

'It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka. At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended.

'The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology,' the statement read.

 

IMAGE: Lokah actor Naslen, centre, with Tovino Thomas, left, and Dulquer Salmaan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Naslen/Instagram

In Lokah, actor Sandy plays the role of the antagonist, Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, and is reported to have delivered a controversial dialogue that allegedly targets Bengaluru city and its women in the film.

Made under the banner of Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been written and directed by Dominic Arun.

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays a superhero in the film. Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian and Sandy play prominent roles.

Lokah released in theatres on August 28, and has garnered praise from critics and viewers.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Lokah Review
Lokah Review
Sadhana's Top 10 Songs
Sadhana's Top 10 Songs
Saiyaara Arrives On OTT In September
Saiyaara Arrives On OTT In September
Looking At Malaika, Kareena's Shoe Closet
Looking At Malaika, Kareena's Shoe Closet
11 BEST Sari Looks This Ganpati
11 BEST Sari Looks This Ganpati

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How Social Are We?

webstory image 2

Sadhana's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

7 Wonderfully Charming Indian Dolls

VIDEOS

Apple opens its first south India store in Bengaluru3:07

Apple opens its first south India store in Bengaluru

Incessant rainfall causes traffic snarls in parts of Delhi-NCR1:02

Incessant rainfall causes traffic snarls in parts of...

Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after Ladakh visit0:48

Dalai Lama returns to Dharamshala after Ladakh visit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV