Home  » Movies » Lisa Ray Visits Maha Kumbh Mela

Lisa Ray Visits Maha Kumbh Mela

By REDIFF MOVIES
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 20, 2025 10:18 IST

'The Triveni Sangam transcends images, words, definitions, all. How do you attempt to describe the Infinite?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

After Vijay Deverakonda and Nimrat Kaur, Lisa Ray posts pictures of her visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

'Any attempt to convey the depth, the dimension, the vast power, transmutation, chaos and essence of the Maha Kumbh Mela will be frugal,' she writes.

'The Triveni Sangam transcends images, words, definitions, all. How do you attempt to describe the Infinite?'

 

IMAGE: Natasha Mahindra, Padma Coram and Lisa Ray. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

'A small group of friends travelled to the heart of the Kumbh, not quite understanding what drew us. We and a group of diverse shaktis were held and guided by @anamcara_yoga_retreats @anahatameher @kunalamarish and a group of extraordinary healers and heart openers.

'During our opening circle as we shared our thoughts on what brought us to the Sangam I heard echoed again and again: Surrender. Trust. Faith. And then @artist_niveditasaha spoke softly: I don't know. And we all nodded.'

 

IMAGE: Lisay Ray and Anahata Meher. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

'Because the spiritual call cannot always be understood rationally. It demands a dissolution of self, of mind and even the void inside. And it offers everything in return.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

'Words fall short. But our mind controls our world experience. Until it doesn’t. While walking to the Sangam my mind kept running through all the reasons not to take a dip in the holy confluence and then as my foot touched the water my mind went very quiet. And everything that happened next was pure grace. Ma Ganga knows. Everything you need to drop. Everything you need to realise anew.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

'This experience was full of blurry joys, cascading coincidences, sudden motorbike rides, suffocating crowds, dusty laughs, tears, song, as well as profound shifts. And love. So much love.

'It would not have been possible without the mad efforts of shaktis @anamcara_yoga_retreats @anahatameher @kunalamarish @shamanistix @kaylani.rhythms @amey.amore and their crazy wisdom hearts that guided us into the river’s heart.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

'Thank you @kavitasrin @avnidoshi @artist_niveditasaha @padma_coram for holding space. In my reckoning this could be the best girls trip ever, and I hope we keep collectively following the hymns of the universe wherever they may lead.'

'And thank you all the shaktis who trusted and held space. Har Har Mahadev. Special grateful to @jyyotsana22sanghi The doorway that made this possible.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
