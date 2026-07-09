Like Zendaya's Look From Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey London Premiere?

Director Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film The Odyssey made its star-studded debut in London, drawing Hollywood's elite to the red carpet.

Key Points Christopher Nolan's new film The Odyssey had its premiere in London.

The London premiere was a star-studded event, featuring Hollywood actors on the red carpet.

Nolan is scheduled to visit India on July 10, following the UK premiere.

The Odyssey premiere in London was a star-studded one, as Hollywood actors glammed up the red carpet with some unique looks. Director Christopher Nolan showcased his hugely-anticipated film at Leicester Square before he makes the trip to India on July 10.

The film will release on July 17.

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/ Reuters

Matt Damon plays the titular role, and he calls it the hardest and most challenging film of his career so far.

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/ Reuters

Anna Hathaway cradles her baby bump at the premiere.

This is the 43-year-old actor's third pregnancy. She has been married to Adam Shulman since 2012, and the couple share sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/ Reuters

Zendaya looks like a Greek goddess in a Schiaparelli couture gown from Daniel Roseberry’s fall/winter 2026 show, which was flown in for the premiere in a private jet.

The actor completed her look with a Chopard collier composed of a 12.37-carat diamond and 76.11 carats of diamonds set in white gold.

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/ Reuters

Musician James Blunt shares a moment with British actor Jameela Jamil on the red carpet.

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/ Reuters

Charlize Theron, 50, looked gorgeous in a Givenchy black velvet gown at the premiere but what caught everyone's attention was the picture she posted just before dressing up for the premiere -- in which she only wore those stunning earrings!

'This is how you do London,' she posted later, with pictures of her look, and she deserves a round of applause.

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/ Reuters

Robert Pattinson may be Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, but he feels his character from The Odyssey is more like Jacob.

He may have a point, since he plays Antinous in the Christopher Nolan film, who pursues Anna Hathaway's Penelope after her husband Odysseus (Matt Damon) fails to return home for a decade after the Trojan War.

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/ Reuters

Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Helen of Troy in the film, does complete justice to the silver gown from Christian Cowan's Fall 2026 collection.

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/ Reuters

Christopher Nolan arrives with his wife Emma Thomas, who has produced all his films.

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/ Reuters

Tom Holland gives his Spider-Man duties a break as he plays Telemachus, the only son of Odysseus.

Photograph: Isabel Infantes/ Reuters

John Leguizamo, who plays Eumaeus, Odysseus' loyal servant and friend, reportedly underwent a four-hour long make-up and prosthetic process to get into character.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff