Like Zendaya's Look From Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey London Premiere?

Director Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film The Odyssey made its star-studded debut in London, drawing Hollywood's elite to the red carpet.
Key Points
- Christopher Nolan's new film The Odyssey had its premiere in London.
- The London premiere was a star-studded event, featuring Hollywood actors on the red carpet.
- Nolan is scheduled to visit India on July 10, following the UK premiere.
The Odyssey premiere in London was a star-studded one, as Hollywood actors glammed up the red carpet with some unique looks. Director Christopher Nolan showcased his hugely-anticipated film at Leicester Square before he makes the trip to India on July 10.
The film will release on July 17.
Matt Damon plays the titular role, and he calls it the hardest and most challenging film of his career so far.
Anna Hathaway cradles her baby bump at the premiere.
This is the 43-year-old actor's third pregnancy. She has been married to Adam Shulman since 2012, and the couple share sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.
Zendaya looks like a Greek goddess in a Schiaparelli couture gown from Daniel Roseberry’s fall/winter 2026 show, which was flown in for the premiere in a private jet.
The actor completed her look with a Chopard collier composed of a 12.37-carat diamond and 76.11 carats of diamonds set in white gold.
Musician James Blunt shares a moment with British actor Jameela Jamil on the red carpet.
Charlize Theron, 50, looked gorgeous in a Givenchy black velvet gown at the premiere but what caught everyone's attention was the picture she posted just before dressing up for the premiere -- in which she only wore those stunning earrings!
'This is how you do London,' she posted later, with pictures of her look, and she deserves a round of applause.
Robert Pattinson may be Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, but he feels his character from The Odyssey is more like Jacob.
He may have a point, since he plays Antinous in the Christopher Nolan film, who pursues Anna Hathaway's Penelope after her husband Odysseus (Matt Damon) fails to return home for a decade after the Trojan War.
Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Helen of Troy in the film, does complete justice to the silver gown from Christian Cowan's Fall 2026 collection.
Christopher Nolan arrives with his wife Emma Thomas, who has produced all his films.
Tom Holland gives his Spider-Man duties a break as he plays Telemachus, the only son of Odysseus.
John Leguizamo, who plays Eumaeus, Odysseus' loyal servant and friend, reportedly underwent a four-hour long make-up and prosthetic process to get into character.
Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff