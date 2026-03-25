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Like Vaani Kapoor's Summer Glamour? VOTE!

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 25, 2026 13:21 IST

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Vaani Kapoor captivates her fans with her latest summer photoshoot in a sequined bikini top and sheer pastel skirt.

Vaani Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Key Points

  • Vaani Kapoor's latest summer photoshoot features her in a glamorous summer look.
  • She is seen in a shimmering, sequined bikini-style top paired with a sheer pastel pink wrap skirt.
  • The actress is currently working on Sarvagunn Sampanna and Badtameez Gill.

Vaani Kapoor is summer-ready, turning heads with her latest summer photographs on social media. The actor looks dreamy, as she poses in a bikini top next to a swimming pool.

 

Vaani's Summer Style 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@vaanikapoor)

 

Vaani sure knows how to perfect the summer look! 

Do you agree? VOTE!

 

Upcoming Projects and Career

Vaani will be seen next in Sarvagunn Sampanna, directed by Sonali Rattan Deshmukh, co-starring Akshat Dixit, Brijendra Kala, and Arya Kumar.

Then, there's also Navjot Gulati's Badtameez Gill, starring Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Richard Bhakti Klein, and Monica Chaudhary.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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