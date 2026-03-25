Like Vaani Kapoor's Summer Glamour? VOTE!

Vaani Kapoor captivates her fans with her latest summer photoshoot in a sequined bikini top and sheer pastel skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Key Points Vaani Kapoor's latest summer photoshoot features her in a glamorous summer look.

She is seen in a shimmering, sequined bikini-style top paired with a sheer pastel pink wrap skirt.

The actress is currently working on Sarvagunn Sampanna and Badtameez Gill.

Vaani Kapoor is summer-ready, turning heads with her latest summer photographs on social media. The actor looks dreamy, as she poses in a bikini top next to a swimming pool.

Vaani's Summer Style

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@vaanikapoor)

Vaani sure knows how to perfect the summer look!

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Upcoming Projects and Career

Vaani will be seen next in Sarvagunn Sampanna, directed by Sonali Rattan Deshmukh, co-starring Akshat Dixit, Brijendra Kala, and Arya Kumar.

Then, there's also Navjot Gulati's Badtameez Gill, starring Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Richard Bhakti Klein, and Monica Chaudhary.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff