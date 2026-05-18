Like Urvashi's Pearl Gown, Princess Diana Clutch? Vote

Urvashi Rautela turned heads at Cannes 2026 with her exquisite pearl and crystal gown, a Princess Diana-inspired clutch, and an ivory-and-gold sari that sparked comparisons to Gigi Hadid's iconic look.

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Ehsan/Instagram

Key Points Urvashi Rautela's second Cannes 2026 appearance featured a nude-peach couture gown by Tasmim Zobaear, adorned with crystal detailing and pearl work.

A crystal-covered, crown-shaped clutch by Judith Leiber, inspired by Princess Diana, was a standout accessory in her ensemble.

Another Cannes appearance saw Urvashi in an ivory-and-gold sari, which led to online comparisons with a similar sari previously worn by Gigi Hadid.

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela at Cannes Film Festival. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Ehsan/Instagram

For her second appearance at Cannes 2026, Urvashi Rautela wore a pearl and crystal outfit along with a clutch inspired by Princess Diana.

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Ehsan/Instagram

She wore a nude-peach couture gown designed by Tasmim Zobaear.

The dress featured a deep neckline, halter neck, fitted shape, crystal detailing, pearl work, and a floor-length skirt.

Princess Diana-Inspired Accessory

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Ehsan/Instagram

The accessory that received the most attention was a crystal-covered crown-shaped clutch by Judith Leiber.

Like Urvashi's Princess Diana Clutch? VOTE

IMAGE: Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Ehsan/Instagram

The brand describes the bag as being inspired by Princess Diana.

She completed the look with diamond earrings, bracelets, soft curls, winged eyeliner, and nude lip gloss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Sharing the video she writes, 'MERCI CANNES FILM FESTIVAL 2026 Fatherland Pawel Pawlikowski Parisian couture moment in French-based @studio.tasmimzobaear tasmimzobaear Couture, Paris. Princess Diana's rare exquisite crown Diana crystal clutch'

Sari Comparison with Gigi Hadid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

In another Cannes appearance, Urvashi wore an ivory-and-gold sari that drew comparisons online to a sari worn earlier by Gigi Hadid at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening.

Both outfits featured an ivory base, gold border, draped pallu, and gold blouse. Social media users shared side-by-side comparisons of the two looks.

Most reactions remained neutral or supportive, with some users defending Urvashi against criticism.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff